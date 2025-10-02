What We Learned From Arsenal’s 2-0 Victory Over Olympiacos

Picking up where they left off against Newcastle, Arsenal came out all guns blazing against Greek giants Olympiacos.

They outplayed and dominated their visitors, and while the 2-0 scoreline suggests control, it barely scratches the surface of how hungry this Arsenal side looked.

It should have been a far more comfortable margin given the chances the home side carved out.

Still, there was plenty to take away from the performance. Here is what stood out for me:

Squad Depth on Show

Picture this: Jurrien Timber, Riccardo Calafiori, Declan Rice, Eberechi Eze and Bukayo Saka all on the bench. Kai Havertz, Gabriel Jesus, Noni Madueke and Piero Hincapié were not even in the squad. Yet Mikel Arteta still fielded a side brimming with quality.

Opponents must envy Arsenal’s depth. The summer spending spree is already paying dividends. Arteta can now rotate without compromise, fielding a strong line-up at every opportunity.

Injuries, which derailed last season’s charge, no longer feel like a death sentence for this Arsenal side.

Ødegaard’s Best Arsenal Game in a While

Martin Ødegaard ran the show. If Eberechi Eze’s display against Newcastle served as a wake-up call, Ødegaard answered it with a masterclass.

He led in every key metric:

Most touches (86)

Most final-third passes (26)

Most chances created (4)

Most possessions won (8)

Against Olympiacos, he was everywhere – dictating tempo, threading passes and pressing with intent; a captain’s performance in every sense.

Gyökeres Starved of Service

It keeps being said: Arsenal must feed Viktor Gyökeres. He was triple-marked throughout the game, often isolated with little support.

Still, he worked tirelessly, winning defensive headers, chasing lost causes and making lung-busting runs.

He thrives on goals, and his confidence feeds off them. Arsenal need to supply him better – and fast.

That said, he showed his class. Strong, rapid and relentless, he gave the Olympiacos defenders a torrid time.

Arsenal remain watertight in the Champions League this season. The 2-0 win, courtesy of Gabriel Martinelli and Bukayo Saka, extends their record to 14 straight home victories in the group and league phase.

