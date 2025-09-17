What we learned from Arsenal’s vital Champions League win over Athletic

Arsenal began their 2025-26 Champions League journey with a confident 2 –0 victory over Athletic Club.

Second-half substitutes Leandro Trossard and Gabriel Martinelli combined to devastating effect, each setting up the other for a goal within moments of their introduction. The Gunners left Bilbao with a vital win and plenty to unpack.

Eze’s Position Remains a Problem

Much was expected of Eberechi Eze on his Champions League debut, but he failed to make an impression. Operating from the left wing, he delivered another unconvincing performance, struggling to influence the game and drifting through the contest as a passenger.

He squandered a glaring chance from a well-worked Noni Madueke cutback, a moment that summed up his evening. Arsenal’s right-sided bias renders the left flank ineffective for Eze, and Arteta must consider shifting him to left central midfield, where he naturally thrives and could help balance the attack.

Substitutes Swing the Tie

Martinelli needed mere seconds to make his mark, bursting in behind with a trademark direct run and finishing coolly from Trossard’s assist. Moments later, he returned the favour, teeing up Trossard, whose deflected strike looped over the Athletic keeper.

The impact was immediate and decisive. While Viktor Gyökeres and Noni Madueke posed a threat, it was the substitutes who punished the Spanish hosts. Arsenal’s squad depth is beginning to show, and Arteta now has genuine game-changers at his disposal.

Madueke Brings Energy

Had his end product matched his intent, Noni Madueke might have left Bilbao with a handful of assists or even a goal. That’s an area Arteta will need to refine.

Still, the former Chelsea man proved a reliable stand-in for Bukayo Saka, constantly threatening and leaving fans eager for more. The £52 million paid to Chelsea is continuing to look like money well spent.

Defence Impresses Again

Beyond the goals, Piero Hincapié showed flashes of brilliance, while Cristhian Mosquera impressed again alongside Gabriel. With William Saliba left on the bench for the young Spaniard, Arteta faces a welcome selection headache in central defence.

With Manchester City looming at the Emirates, Arsenal must quickly shift focus. But this win in Bilbao sends a clear message: the Gunners are ready to compete.

