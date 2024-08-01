What went wrong for Arsenal against Liverpool last night? Jesus and Zinchenko disaapointed me

What went wrong against Liverpool?
Mikel Arteta and his Arsenal squad walked away defeated by Liverpool in Philadelphia last night in our last game of the American pre-season tour. There’s were some promising moments throughout the match, but we seemed to lack the hunger and cohesiveness that was needed to beat what, frankly, wasn’t an unstoppable or star studded Liverpool side, which for me, has shown a lot of our weakness’s and a lot to improve on. Here’s a rundown of what I think went wrong.
Firstly, I hate blaming individual players and calling them out too much, especially when it’s a friendly game, but two players who I personally think need to sell this summer, just weren’t good enough and that’s Zinchenko and Jesus. Zinchenko made multiple mistakes and was caught out far too easily with Salah for the first goal, not being able to catch him for pace at all and put Gabriel in a bad position because he couldn’t keep up, not only that but he gave the ball away in some dangerous positions and just doesn’t look like the reliable Zinchenko we used to see week in week out.
Jesus for me wasn’t good enough either, he had chances he should have finished, and he lacked that energy that he used to ooze of. On a good day, he can be unstoppable, but he’s lost that edge about him that once made him one of the best strikers in the premier league and although I love him, Kai Havertz was incredible last season and I think the fact that he was the only scorer speaks for itself and I think if he doesn’t play at centre forward this season it would be a mistake.
For me, we were just wasteful of chances and this goes for most of the team, in the first half we looked lost and Liverpool took advantage of that and saw our weakness’s. Kiwior was playing at centre back and of course that’s not his natural position and I don’t blame him for being caught out a few times but the midfield were also getting run through and Liverpool were slicing through us. We had plenty of opportunities but couldn’t make them count.
We were punished on the counter attack and I think it was a good match for Arteta to analyse for the upcoming season, it should teach us a few valuable lessons and gives Arteta a lot of decisions to make regarding who will be playing consistent first team football this season.
What’s your thoughts Gooners?
Daisy Mae
Zinchenko and reliable in the same sentence?!!
Thought Kiwior is a natural center back. You are right about Jesus and Zinny. That’s what pre season is for we learn and move on. No more playing Harvetz in midfield please
Jesus is not going to get twenty goals that is why we definitely need a rop class striker Hopefully Nelso Nketiah Jesus and Partey will be sold and if at all possible Merino Gykores coming to the Emirates Arsenal also need aback up goalkeeper if Ramsdale is, sold as Hen where near good enough I feel Arsenal may regret selling Smith Rowe as he, would have been a beter player to keep than Vieira Despite the signing of Calafiori i think its beem a disappointing transfer window, so far
Jesus was bought to score goals and he has not done that for 3 seasons now. Has he scored 17 goals in a season? Im not sure. If he can’t score goals, then he should be treated like others, move him on. Zinch has not been what he was bought for, the ship should sail before he becomes a liability and unsellable.
Man-City outgrew them and right now, I thing Arsenal has outgrown them both, it’s time to move on and not be unnecessarily emotional.
Frankly everyone knows he was bought for what he brings off the ball rather than on it. We need to give him a chance this year than after that we may move on.