What went wrong for Arsenal at Fulham? Fatigue? Injuries? Complacency? Or what?

What went wrong against Fulham?

Arsenal, for the first time this season, walk away defeated two games in a row. Dropping another three points away at Craven Cottage on Sunday Afternoon and ending 2023 with more questions than answers for Gooner fans. Arsenal again had every chance to make this game their own but crumbled at the pressure, and have left Arsenal fans around the world wondering what went wrong?

Arsenal started the game looking like the better team and although Bukayo Saka’s goal was a bit scrappy, it looked like Arsenal were well up for it and would dominate the game, but things didn’t pan out like that and it was almost like as soon as that first goal went in, the squad dropped their heads and thought they could sit back and see the game out.

The moment the first goal went in, you could feel a switch of attitude from the Fulham players, and you could almost sense that they would score an equaliser. We let them pin us in our own half and have all the chances. It felt like the Arsenal squad looked at the scoreboard and were satisfied with a 1-0 win, whereas Fulham put their heads down and started to pile pressure on the game and it didn’t take long for them to equalise.

Arsenal looked like they underestimated Fulham’s resolve to want to win and were punished for it. Fulham haven’t had the best season but when they play at Craven Cottage they always give their all and it isn’t the easiest of places to visit, especially when they’re performing well and in the mood. Arsenal let the game slip away and looked rigid throughout the entire game.

The first half wasn’t too bad, but a lot of questions need to asked about the second. As soon as the second goal went in, the Arsenal squad looked to have dropped tools and given up and nothing seemed to be going our way. Saka and Martinelli both had chances but again were not clinical enough. The lack of desire was clear and maybe the lads were just extremely tired after a huge load of games through December, but it was disappointing to watch.

I think Arteta could and should have made some earlier changes and going to a back 3 after the 2nd Fulham goal, for me, was a bad idea. I understand bringing on as many attackers as possible and throwing the kitchen sink at the game but consistency is key and playing a system our players are not used to was a huge risk for me.

The first goal for me could have been avoided, we lost the ball in our own half and then Fulham pounced on our mistake and the second one was even worse, a ball whipped in from a set piece corner that could and should have been cleared, but miscommunication in the box resulted in a goal.

Our defence has been solid all season but looked lost, our midfield were also ran through and didn’t look up to it. We can blame the amount of games and the short turn around, but that’s two games where we’ve dropped points when we have needed them the most.

What’s your thoughts Gooners? What do you think went wrong?

Daisy Mae

