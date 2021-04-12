What will Arsenal do with Balogun and Nketiah this summer?

The Balogun-Nketiah conundrum at Arsenal by Yash
Eddie Nketiah will only have a year left on his contract at Arsenal in the summer. It is a brilliant opportunity to move him on and generate some cash.
That cash, along with the sales of others, can help Arsenal in revamping their squad to a great extent.
But Arsenal see themselves in a precarious situation. They would have to let the young striker go on a nominal fee due to his contractual situation.
Loaning him out like the Gunners did for Ainsley Maitland Niles and Joe Willock would have protected his true value to some extent.
But now, not even making the bench for the North London outfit is the worst place the 21-year-old could have been. It is also worth noting that Arsenal are on the verge of giving Folarin Balogun a new four-year contract, which could be the final nail on Nketiah’s Arsenal coffin.
Giving their young hero a contract extension only means one thing. The 19-year-old has at future. And maybe he has a future at the expense of Nketiah’s Arsenal career. Who knows?
Both have a same agent, and Balogun’s agent would not have agreed to a new deal, if it didn’t involve Balogun in the club’s near future plans.
Taking the conversation to technical terms on the pitch, Balogun is no doubt a more complete center-forward than Nketiah. The England U21 international is the old-school goal poacher. While the 19-year-old Balogun have a number of tricks up his sleeve. Be it holding the ball or being clinical in front of the goal. He even has great pace and links up the play well.
It looks like Arsenal see a better player in Balogun. And they might well be right on that notion.
Only time will tell whether choosing Balogun over Nketiah will be a good decision. But many believe Arsenal will get it right, if they choose the academy player for their future project.
What do you think Arsenal will do?
Yash Bisht
4 CommentsAdd a Comment
Don’t sell Balogun have we not learnt over the past, letting young guns go and then regret it
Should Balogun sign for 4 years, he is contracted and needs to be fully developed, either with an appropriate loan or preferably game time at Arsenal.
Given that Nheketia is a different type of striker to Balogun, how much would it cost Arsenal to extend his contract too. Both can then be developed to either make a contribution on match day or to increase in value to sell on.
If Arsenal can’t use Nketiah as LW, they better sell him because he struggled in CF position. Give Balogun a short contract and sell him if he doesn’t cut it next season
In my opinion, both of them are similar to Afobe/ Akpom and we should’ve looked for a taller CF. I predict Moller would get his chance in 2022, if Balogun doesn’t meet the expectation
Sell Nketiah for £15m + add ons. This shouldn’t be impossible, since Brewster and Solanke with virtually zero PL experience, got sold for much more.
Or give him an extension and loan him out for experience.