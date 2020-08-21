What will be the perfect defence partnership at Arsenal if Gabriel joins?

Arsenal is reportedly close to landing Lille defender Gabriel as they continue their summer rebuild, according to the Times.
The Gunners have been struggling at the back for years and even the recruitment of David Luiz last summer didn’t help them become a better defending unit.
They will enter the new season hoping to get better at the back and that is one reason why they have been linked with the likes of Dayot Upamecano and Gabriel of Lille.
Gabriel seems to be the most likely to join after the Gunners had a bid for his services accepted by the French side.
If the Brazilian joins he will likely form a major part of Arsenal’s new defence in the new season.
William Saliba will also be a new member of the team, while Pablo Mari has shown that he deserves a place in our first team with his fine showings as well.
David Luiz is another option because of his experience and one cannot help but wonder what our defence will look like next season.
I reckon that Gabriel will be an automatic starter, but Saliba might need some time to get going.
Mari has already proven to be a good addition and he should continue when he returns from injury.
I expect our defence partnership to be Gabriel and David Luiz because of the latter’s experience or Pablo Mari and Gabriel, while Saliba will start with the Cup games.
That said, Arteta may go with three at the back more often than we think but whatever formation he does go with it will be interesting to see what his prefered defensive partnership will be.
An article from Ime
Not gona happen as Mancs have got him the bigger wage offer plus champions league football made it a easy decision for him big blow for Arsenal looked a decent player but no transfer with Arsenal is ever straight forward just another one that got away!!
Don’t be so sure, Danny 😉
I don’t know if you meant short term partnership, or for the entire season. short term, yeah. Luiz might start because it’s not wise to field a 19 year old and a 22 year old. For the season though, I don’t know how people can’t see that it’s likely to be Mustafi and Gabriel. Mustafi has been Rock solid since Arteta came in so there’s no logical reason why he’d want to replace him.
Agree with that. Mari and Gabriel are not going to start together because both are left footed. Luiz is only safe in a back three. Unless we get a great offer for Mustafi, he would be the logical right CB. Saliba will be phased in, given his age.
OT.. The Arsenal Twitter account are trolling us!! Post a picture of Auba ‘that Friday feeling’…..😫 just bloody announce it!!
City and PSG are on him now…
Why would Gabriel be a starter and not Saliba?Saliba has already been training with us,being coached by Arteta,already living in London, his english might be better too,am I missing something?
He’s 19 mate ,I would be shocked if saliba is thrown straight into the team .
How old is Mbappe, Saka, Arnold, forget this age thing. If u are good, u are good. Ansu Fati is not even up to 19. The so called old players what’s their performance.
I agree with you about Saliba but I also think that it will be the case for Gabriel too.
I don’t even trust this Gabriel. One footed player. Can he bench Maguire or Lindelof. Not possible.
These are the number of central defenders we have (after signing Gabriel)
Mari
Luiz
Saliba
Gabriel
Mustafi
Chambers
Holding
Socratis
Mavropanus
That is 9 central defenders. We need 5 central defenders. None should be an automatic starter. They should compete and whoever takes his chances well should play.
We are yet to sort out the defensive midfield position. We should pay athletico 45m pounds and get Thomas Partey. His signing should have been prioritized ahead of Gabriel in my opinion.
If we cannot get Partey, then we should consider playing David Luiz or Chambers in the DM position.
Chambers can play at right back, central defence and Defensive midfield position. No need to sell him now.
Holding is tall and has done well in the games he played. But a times still makes mistakes.
We should sell Socratis.
Loan Out Mavropanus and Holding.
Give a two year contract to Mustafi.
If you cant get Thomas Partey, Play Luiz in Defensive Midfield position
Arteta should still stick with Playing 3 at the back in the new season.
I would prefer a back 3 of Gabriel, Louis and Saliba with Louis marshalling the defence. If anyone of these 3 are tired or overplayed, Mari and Mustafi can step in and so also for the Cup/early EUL games.
I think Gabriel and luiz should be better or gabriel and mustafi because mari and Gabriel are both left footed and won’t be compatible
We’re all talking about Gabriel as if he had already signed for us when the latest news is that Man utd have come in for him, looks like we will have to add Gabriel to the infamous long list of players we nearly signed!
PSG are now in for him too!