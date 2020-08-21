What will be the perfect defence partnership at Arsenal if Gabriel joins?

Arsenal is reportedly close to landing Lille defender Gabriel as they continue their summer rebuild, according to the Times.

The Gunners have been struggling at the back for years and even the recruitment of David Luiz last summer didn’t help them become a better defending unit.

They will enter the new season hoping to get better at the back and that is one reason why they have been linked with the likes of Dayot Upamecano and Gabriel of Lille.

Gabriel seems to be the most likely to join after the Gunners had a bid for his services accepted by the French side.

If the Brazilian joins he will likely form a major part of Arsenal’s new defence in the new season.

William Saliba will also be a new member of the team, while Pablo Mari has shown that he deserves a place in our first team with his fine showings as well.

David Luiz is another option because of his experience and one cannot help but wonder what our defence will look like next season.

I reckon that Gabriel will be an automatic starter, but Saliba might need some time to get going.

Mari has already proven to be a good addition and he should continue when he returns from injury.

I expect our defence partnership to be Gabriel and David Luiz because of the latter’s experience or Pablo Mari and Gabriel, while Saliba will start with the Cup games.

That said, Arteta may go with three at the back more often than we think but whatever formation he does go with it will be interesting to see what his prefered defensive partnership will be.

An article from Ime