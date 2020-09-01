What will Ceballos’ return to Arsenal mean for Elneny?

The latest Arsenal rumours circulating today, including from the respected Guardian, state that Dani Ceballos is reportedly coming back to the Emirates for a second loan spell with us. So what would that mean for the newly reformed Mohammed Elneny?

After his return from his loan spell at Besiktas, Elneny was one of our star performers in our midfield against Liverpool on Saturday, and despite talk linking him with another move away from the Emirates before the showdown with Liverpool, he seems to have surely given Arteta something to think about going into the new season.

Would having Elneny even as a backup in our squad be such a bad thing? Especially if things took a turn for the worst and we were struck down with an injury curse to our midfield. Well given how our previous luck with injuries have gone, I would say it was a fair enough shout to have him in our ranks for the new season just in case.

He showed on Saturday that he was more than capable of slotting right back into the team and was able to play in the Arteta way, and after his wonder goal against MK Dons in a friendly on Tuesday, we know he can give us the odd goal or two every now and then. And, let’s not forget, that for a player who has scored in the Nou Camp and now has had experience in playing in Turkey, can he really be that much of a bad addition?

He seems to have returned as a different player. He worked the midfield well linking up well with his teammates on Saturday and he even played a part in the build up to Aubameyang’s goal.

Competition for places is always healthy and ensures players give their all and play to their full potential. So for once, if we are blessed with players and talent in our squad then what would be the worst that could happen, especially in a season that is going to be very very long and even more demanding than previous ones.

Gooners?

Shenel Osman