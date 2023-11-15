What will happen to Smith-Rowe if Arsenal sign another attacking midfielder?

Emile Smith Rowe’s Arsenal future is at risk; he was expected to be battling for his Arsenal career in the last few weeks with Martin Odegaard out, but that hasn’t been the case as he has also been out due to another injury for the last few weeks.

The hope is that he will return soon enough to show why he is still valuable to Arsenal.

Anyway, while he will be keen to force his way into Arteta’s starting lineup, the Mirror is reporting on a transfer move that might seal his fate at the Emirates. Apparently, Arsenal is interested in Borussia Dortmund’s attacking midfielder Julian Brandt.

Smith Rowe ought to be disappointed if Brandt joins. The German will be yet another stumbling block in his quest to make Arteta’s starting lineup.

Having said that, Brandt and Smith Rowe have similar roles. They are all versatile in that they can play on the wings as well as as attacking midfielders.

If a team recruits a player and he arrives and fills the job that another player was filling, the team may simply need to move on from the guy who was replaced. Brandt’s signing by Arsenal may be a good thing; he could not only be a reliable attacking option but also an additional move to get the best out of Kai Havertz.

It will be intriguing to see whether the deal happens, but Arsenal will reportedly need to outbid Newcastle for his services.

Darren N

CALLING ALL ARSENAL FANS! Anyone who would like to contribute an Article or Video opinion piece on JustArsenal, please contact us through this link…