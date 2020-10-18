What will it take to finally beat City at the Etihad?

In a game that had so much potential, it didn’t take long dash our hopes and positivity. A poor and rather flat first half performance from the Arsenal lads led to Raheem Sterling getting the only goal of the game, handing us our second defeat of the season to yet another top four side!

We had our moments, but yet again we failed to finish the chances we really should have scored. round the 70 minute mark as we began to control more of the game and I thought it was calling out for the introduction of Thomas Partey, it was the perfect time for him to make his debut with Arsenal on top, yet it would be another 13 minutes before we saw him.

I understand that he was lacking time in training but with a player of that quality surely it would have been the best thing for him to get stuck in straight away. Well someone had to, because our boys just mentally were not there on the day and that is the worry moving forward.

Saka was the only player who did well for me, he was just unlucky with the finishing and some of the final balls but given how our performances at the Etihad have gone over the years, more recent the 3-0 drubbing back in June, it was a more together performance from our boys, defensively more solid, bar the one goal we conceded, but again finishing and chances let us down.

All in all, despite a flat first half, we managed to pick up towards the end of the half and for most of the second half, and had it not been the first game back after then international’s then maybe we might have got something out of the game.

But now we move on and look towards the rest of the season as all is not lost, and maybe the next game against City will produce the three points for our boys if we decide to turn up. Here’s hoping hey Gooners?

Shenel Osman