What will the Arsenal defence look like against Bournemouth?

Mikel Arteta has very little options with what sort of Arsenal defence he can select

Tomorrow sees Mikel Arteta put out his first Arsenal team as the new head coach and I doubt there will be any significant changes. The main reason being the lack of options.

For starters, Bukayo Saka at left-back position is forced upon Arteta because of injuries to Sead Kolasinac and Kieran Tierney.

Sokratis should return following his one-game suspension and he will most likely be partnered with David Luiz. Calum Chambers is suspended and therefore cannot be considered for selection.

Hector Bellerin should be fit to play and I expect that Arteta will start his fellow Spaniard.

So, because of injuries and suspensions, this is the back four I expect to see in front of Bernd Leno.

Bukayo Saka

Sokratis

David Luiz

Hector Bellerin

The only possible change to that lineup I can see is if Ainsely Maitland-Niles is prefered ahead of Bellerin for any reason.

I suspect that Arteta has given every player a clean slate and so this match represents a great opportunity for these defenders, well, apart from Saka, to nail a place down.

They may not have home advantage to fall back on but it does help that Bournemouth are not in the greatest of form right now.

Hopefully, there will be a new manager bounce and that the defensive unit reacts in a positive way and keeps a second clean sheet in a row.

It will be interesting to what lengths Arteta employs with the playout from the back tactic. One can only hope he is more flexible and not as rigid as his predecessors.