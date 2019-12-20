What will the Arsenal defence look like against Everton?

Injuries mean a significant change to the Arsenal defence for Everton game.
The latest injury update from Arsenal means there is a bit of a mini-crisis at the back. Kieran Tierney is already out with a dislocated shoulder and now Sead Kolasinac has been ruled out. This means that Arsenal has no recognised left-back.
The only player that I can reasonably think of that will be played in the left-back position is Bukayo Saka. Others could obviously be put in that role but I just cannot think of another player that would be better suited than Saka.
Hector Bellerin is being assessed before the Everton game and so he could well be missing from the starting line up as well. That would mean Ainsley Maitland-Niles being deployed as right-back once again.
The central defence pairing could be any combination, it all depends on who is picking the team (probably Freddie Ljungberg) and the after-match analysis of the Man City defeat.
That said, I still think we will see Sokratis and Chambers in the centre of the defence once again.
So, all things considered, this is the back four I think will be sent out tomorrow at Goodison Park.
Saka
Sokratis
Chambers
Maitland-Niles
I have to say that is hardly inspiring and there is always a chance we will see a back three with David Luiz drafted in. But based on what we know right now the four players above seem the most likely starters to me.
Let me know what defence you think we will see. Not the defence you would choose but the one that will be selected by whoever is in charge.
28 CommentsAdd a Comment
My pediction:
………………. Leno
……. Mustafi . Sokratis . Luiz
Bellerin . Torreira . Xhaka . Kolasinac
……………….… Ozil
… Aubameyang ………. Lacazette
cudos.
Did you read this article before commenting or you havenoidea that kolaninac is injured…… If you are an arsenal fan by now you should have known that guy is injured
lol an article literally says Kolasinac is out..proceeds to make a selection with kolasinac 🙂
Pathetic as usual.
We haven’t had a great defence in ages, but the current one is one of the worst ever.
Especially with Tierney, Holding, Kolsanic, Bellerin out
Niles is poor at RB
Saka isn’t a LB
I would play Chambers at RB
Don’t know about LB
Or play RWB and LWB especially if Ballerina can play
Kolas is out til january, Bellerin was injured, bit too short. Tgeregore must Pick defense without them .
Saka has played left wing back and left back many times and David luiz has played left back for Chelsea.
Leno
Chambers sokratis Luiz
Niles torreira guendozi saka
Pepe Aubameyang Martinelli
I think to name chambers and sokratis in defence is good
I will not hold my breath for a positive result we could lose
AMN,Chambers,Luis,Zhaka,Saka. In 3-5-2 system.
I think the finally the board has done their job when Arteta gets appointed with full staff n support he needs…they need to back him up in transfer windows as well though to complete the task. Now we as fans need to hold up our side of bargain …show patience n give Arteta some time. Support the players n stop booing n abusing them. We need to give them confidence that we are right behind them so they can perform better n not be scared of playing Infront of home crowd. Turn up in numbers again to show support n love for club. With confidence restored in players I still stick by my word that this team is good enough to be in top 3.
………….Leno
……..Mustafi Medley
.Nelson Chambers Torreira Saka
………..Guendouzi
.. Pepe Aubameyang Martinelli
Why is it hard to play the full backs from the u23 squad… I expect Freddie Ljungberg who used to be the u23 coach to have been able to give a run in to them especially the RB…. it baffles me.
The u23 RB is Zak Swanson he is injured.
The left back is Tolaji Bola, he is bang average
The question was “what will arsenals defence look like against Everton” the answer is, probably as shite as it has looked for the last decade.
we’re approaching a decade and a half if we’re being brutally honest.
I think Innit and others have summarized very well – it will suck…who will be in the mix may vary, but it is like changing chairs on the titanic
Talking of RB, I had love Arsenal to go for a loan move for Dalot at man utd… He playing second fiddle to Wan Bissaka at d moment.
I have heard that Arteta wants to wait till MAY I hope I am wrong
Omg… I’m dreading it… I hate to think what the score will be! Maybe go shopping instead?? 😆
go buy them a CB, that would be a nice Christmas gift Sue!
With a bit of luck, I’ll have enough on me for Tyrone Mings 😉😁
OH I might be wrong
Due to recent injuries, we can’t confirm Bellerin nor Holding, both too short, nor Kolas out til new year.
Most clubs go and dig into U23, don’t we have any young players to play RB or LB?
Niles – Mustafi chambers- Socratis
Luiz
Torreira Willock
Nelson Laca Auba
This formation runs all game long, defending…Intense, dangerous going forward, possession and dictating, controlling game , full of energy.
We must play 4-1 with Chambers or Luiz infront of CBs, in order to secure that central disastrous zone. Allows rest of team to play forward.
Once this is locked, really have many options in middle and offense. This is one but can be xhaka ozil or Rowe, Saka,Martinelli… Upon games, for Everton I would pick this…
Saka could be deployed in the same
wingback role as Davies from Bayern.
Give the young lad the freedom to
race down the wings in attack as well
as bolstering his defensive hand by
complimenting him with a willing
cover in Martinelli.
SOT, rumors circulating that Xhaka is
being seriously eyed by Hertha Berlin
in January. If AFC are able to secure
a favorably deal for him, Auba( Jovic
+ £20M), Laca and Torreria, MA and
company could have a sizeable January
war chest to start the necessary
rebuiding project at the Emirates.
£150M + Jovic isnt an unrealistic
number for the lot and could be
immediately reinvested in the squad
by acquiring the following players.
Dayot Upamecano–£50M
Ibrahim Sangare–£25M
Thomas Partey–£45M
Lewis Dunk–£30M
£150M spent, add H Aouar from Lyon,
and Y Attel from Nice to replace HB
@ RB and well Arsenal will be a
handful to deal with in the EPL and
CL once again
Jovic
Martinelli..Aouar..Pepe
Sangare..Partey
KT..Upamecano..Dunk(Saliba)..Attel
Leno
I posted earlier i realy like that strategy. We need a complete clear out and get rid of the big egos at the club.
We need to get young hungry players and try to rebuild the culture.
Xhaka, Ozil, Auba and Laca can go to raise the money we need to reset. People might not like it but i think its what is needed to get us back on track.
In Upamencano, Sangare, Partey and Jovic we have that never die attitude.
HE has signed lets hope it works out
Hahaha…..you guys are just lining up the same players that have shipping in goals and losing all season. This is the formation that will blow teams away ..4-1-4-1 or 4-3-3. And these are the players that can do it:
4-1-4-1
—————————-Leno———————
Bellerin………Chambers——Holding—–Tierney
————————––Luiz—————–————
Pepe———-Lacazette—-Martinelli——Saka/Nketiah
———————-Aubamayang—————–———
4-3-3
——————————–Leno—————————
Bellerin………Chambers——Holding—–Tierney
Pepe————————Luiz—————––Martinelli
Lacazette———–-Aubamayang———Saka4-1-4-1
—————————-Leno———————
Bellerin………Chambers——Holding—–Tierney
————————––Luiz—————–————
Pepe———-Lacazette—-Martinelli——Saka/Nketiah
———————-Aubamayang—————–———
4-3-3
——————————–Leno—————————
Bellerin………Chambers——Holding—–Tierney
Pepe————————Luiz—————––Martinelli
Lacazette———–-Aubamayang———Saka/Nketiah