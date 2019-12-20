What will the Arsenal defence look like against Everton?

Injuries mean a significant change to the Arsenal defence for Everton game.

The latest injury update from Arsenal means there is a bit of a mini-crisis at the back. Kieran Tierney is already out with a dislocated shoulder and now Sead Kolasinac has been ruled out. This means that Arsenal has no recognised left-back.

The only player that I can reasonably think of that will be played in the left-back position is Bukayo Saka. Others could obviously be put in that role but I just cannot think of another player that would be better suited than Saka.

Hector Bellerin is being assessed before the Everton game and so he could well be missing from the starting line up as well. That would mean Ainsley Maitland-Niles being deployed as right-back once again.

The central defence pairing could be any combination, it all depends on who is picking the team (probably Freddie Ljungberg) and the after-match analysis of the Man City defeat.

That said, I still think we will see Sokratis and Chambers in the centre of the defence once again.

So, all things considered, this is the back four I think will be sent out tomorrow at Goodison Park.

Saka

Sokratis

Chambers

Maitland-Niles

I have to say that is hardly inspiring and there is always a chance we will see a back three with David Luiz drafted in. But based on what we know right now the four players above seem the most likely starters to me.

Let me know what defence you think we will see. Not the defence you would choose but the one that will be selected by whoever is in charge.