What will the Arsenal defence look like against Everton?

28 Comments

Arsenal defence

Injuries mean a significant change to the Arsenal defence for Everton game.

The latest injury update from Arsenal means there is a bit of a mini-crisis at the back. Kieran Tierney is already out with a dislocated shoulder and now Sead Kolasinac has been ruled out. This means that Arsenal has no recognised left-back.

The only player that I can reasonably think of that will be played in the left-back position is Bukayo Saka. Others could obviously be put in that role but I just cannot think of another player that would be better suited than Saka.

Hector Bellerin is being assessed before the Everton game and so he could well be missing from the starting line up as well. That would mean Ainsley Maitland-Niles being deployed as right-back once again.

The central defence pairing could be any combination, it all depends on who is picking the team (probably Freddie Ljungberg) and the after-match analysis of the Man City defeat.

That said, I still think we will see Sokratis and Chambers in the centre of the defence once again.

So, all things considered, this is the back four I think will be sent out tomorrow at Goodison Park.

Saka
Sokratis
Chambers
Maitland-Niles

I have to say that is hardly inspiring and there is always a chance we will see a back three with David Luiz drafted in. But based on what we know right now the four players above seem the most likely starters to me.

Let me know what defence you think we will see. Not the defence you would choose but the one that will be selected by whoever is in charge.

Updated: December 20, 2019 — 12:40 pm

28 Comments

Add a Comment
  1. gotanidea
    gotanidea

    My pediction:

    ………………. Leno
    ……. Mustafi . Sokratis . Luiz
    Bellerin . Torreira . Xhaka . Kolasinac
    ……………….… Ozil
    … Aubameyang ………. Lacazette

    Reply
    1. cwothembu Kennedy
      cwothembu Kennedy

      cudos.

      Reply
    2. ClifordKenya
      ClifordKenya

      Did you read this article before commenting or you havenoidea that kolaninac is injured…… If you are an arsenal fan by now you should have known that guy is injured

      Reply
    3. Saibot Noob
      Saibot Noob

      lol an article literally says Kolasinac is out..proceeds to make a selection with kolasinac 🙂

      Reply
  2. Innit
    Innit

    Pathetic as usual.
    We haven’t had a great defence in ages, but the current one is one of the worst ever.

    Especially with Tierney, Holding, Kolsanic, Bellerin out

    Niles is poor at RB
    Saka isn’t a LB

    I would play Chambers at RB
    Don’t know about LB

    Or play RWB and LWB especially if Ballerina can play

    Reply
    1. Mogunna
      Mogunna

      Kolas is out til january, Bellerin was injured, bit too short. Tgeregore must Pick defense without them .

      Reply
    2. Atid
      Atid

      Saka has played left wing back and left back many times and David luiz has played left back for Chelsea.

      Leno
      Chambers sokratis Luiz
      Niles torreira guendozi saka
      Pepe Aubameyang Martinelli

      Reply
  3. amany
    amany

    I think to name chambers and sokratis in defence is good

    Reply
  4. towny254
    towny254

    I will not hold my breath for a positive result we could lose

    Reply
  5. Grandad
    Grandad

    AMN,Chambers,Luis,Zhaka,Saka. In 3-5-2 system.

    Reply
  6. Mohsan
    Mohsan

    I think the finally the board has done their job when Arteta gets appointed with full staff n support he needs…they need to back him up in transfer windows as well though to complete the task. Now we as fans need to hold up our side of bargain …show patience n give Arteta some time. Support the players n stop booing n abusing them. We need to give them confidence that we are right behind them so they can perform better n not be scared of playing Infront of home crowd. Turn up in numbers again to show support n love for club. With confidence restored in players I still stick by my word that this team is good enough to be in top 3.

    Reply
  7. ThirdManJW
    ThirdManJW

    ………….Leno
    ……..Mustafi Medley
    .Nelson Chambers Torreira Saka
    ………..Guendouzi
    .. Pepe Aubameyang Martinelli

    Reply
  8. Luckyville
    Luckyville

    Why is it hard to play the full backs from the u23 squad… I expect Freddie Ljungberg who used to be the u23 coach to have been able to give a run in to them especially the RB…. it baffles me.

    Reply
    1. Atid
      Atid

      The u23 RB is Zak Swanson he is injured.

      The left back is Tolaji Bola, he is bang average

      Reply
  9. Reggie
    Reggie

    The question was “what will arsenals defence look like against Everton” the answer is, probably as shite as it has looked for the last decade.

    Reply
    1. RSH
      RSH

      we’re approaching a decade and a half if we’re being brutally honest.

      Reply
  10. Stewart Macintosh
    Stewart Macintosh

    I think Innit and others have summarized very well – it will suck…who will be in the mix may vary, but it is like changing chairs on the titanic

    Reply
  11. Luckyville
    Luckyville

    Talking of RB, I had love Arsenal to go for a loan move for Dalot at man utd… He playing second fiddle to Wan Bissaka at d moment.

    Reply
  12. towny 254
    towny 254

    I have heard that Arteta wants to wait till MAY I hope I am wrong

    Reply
  13. Sue
    Sue

    Omg… I’m dreading it… I hate to think what the score will be! Maybe go shopping instead?? 😆

    Reply
    1. Stewart Macintosh
      Stewart Macintosh

      go buy them a CB, that would be a nice Christmas gift Sue!

      Reply
      1. Sue
        Sue

        With a bit of luck, I’ll have enough on me for Tyrone Mings 😉😁

        Reply
  14. towny 254
    towny 254

    OH I might be wrong

    Reply
  15. Mogunna
    Mogunna

    Due to recent injuries, we can’t confirm Bellerin nor Holding, both too short, nor Kolas out til new year.

    Most clubs go and dig into U23, don’t we have any young players to play RB or LB?

    Niles – Mustafi chambers- Socratis
    Luiz
    Torreira Willock
    Nelson Laca Auba

    This formation runs all game long, defending…Intense, dangerous going forward, possession and dictating, controlling game , full of energy.

    We must play 4-1 with Chambers or Luiz infront of CBs, in order to secure that central disastrous zone. Allows rest of team to play forward.

    Once this is locked, really have many options in middle and offense. This is one but can be xhaka ozil or Rowe, Saka,Martinelli… Upon games, for Everton I would pick this…

    Reply
  16. ACE
    ACE

    Saka could be deployed in the same
    wingback role as Davies from Bayern.
    Give the young lad the freedom to
    race down the wings in attack as well
    as bolstering his defensive hand by
    complimenting him with a willing
    cover in Martinelli.

    SOT, rumors circulating that Xhaka is
    being seriously eyed by Hertha Berlin
    in January. If AFC are able to secure
    a favorably deal for him, Auba( Jovic
    + £20M), Laca and Torreria, MA and
    company could have a sizeable January
    war chest to start the necessary
    rebuiding project at the Emirates.
    £150M + Jovic isnt an unrealistic
    number for the lot and could be
    immediately reinvested in the squad
    by acquiring the following players.

    Dayot Upamecano–£50M
    Ibrahim Sangare–£25M
    Thomas Partey–£45M
    Lewis Dunk–£30M

    £150M spent, add H Aouar from Lyon,
    and Y Attel from Nice to replace HB
    @ RB and well Arsenal will be a
    handful to deal with in the EPL and
    CL once again

    Jovic
    Martinelli..Aouar..Pepe
    Sangare..Partey
    KT..Upamecano..Dunk(Saliba)..Attel
    Leno

    Reply
    1. Roshan
      Roshan

      I posted earlier i realy like that strategy. We need a complete clear out and get rid of the big egos at the club.
      We need to get young hungry players and try to rebuild the culture.
      Xhaka, Ozil, Auba and Laca can go to raise the money we need to reset. People might not like it but i think its what is needed to get us back on track.

      In Upamencano, Sangare, Partey and Jovic we have that never die attitude.

      Reply
  17. towny254
    towny254

    HE has signed lets hope it works out

    Reply
  18. LjungbergTheNewEmery 2.0
    LjungbergTheNewEmery 2.0

    Hahaha…..you guys are just lining up the same players that have shipping in goals and losing all season. This is the formation that will blow teams away ..4-1-4-1 or 4-3-3. And these are the players that can do it:

    4-1-4-1

    —————————-Leno———————

    Bellerin………Chambers——Holding—–Tierney

    ————————––Luiz—————–————

    Pepe———-Lacazette—-Martinelli——Saka/Nketiah

    ———————-Aubamayang—————–———

    4-3-3

    ——————————–Leno—————————

    Bellerin………Chambers——Holding—–Tierney

    Pepe————————Luiz—————––Martinelli

    Lacazette———–-Aubamayang———Saka4-1-4-1

    —————————-Leno———————

    Bellerin………Chambers——Holding—–Tierney

    ————————––Luiz—————–————

    Pepe———-Lacazette—-Martinelli——Saka/Nketiah

    ———————-Aubamayang—————–———

    4-3-3

    ——————————–Leno—————————

    Bellerin………Chambers——Holding—–Tierney

    Pepe————————Luiz—————––Martinelli

    Lacazette———–-Aubamayang———Saka/Nketiah

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.