What word would you use to describe Emily Fox’s debut for Arsenal Women?

Oh, Emily Fox! She was born to play right back for Arsenal Women.

When it came to the winter transfer window, many people were concerned about Arsenal’s right back position. Laura Wienroither, who was making the position her own, has been absent for some time due to an ACL injury, and with her return not expected until late this season, there needed to be another trustworthy alternative for the position.

Jonas Eidevall scouted the transfer market and came upon Emily Fox, a restricted free agent after her time with NWSL side North Carolina Courage ended. He signed her, and what a shrewd signing she may turn out to be.

The 25-year-old USWNT star needed no time to adjust; three days after her unveiling, she made her debut in Arsenal’s FA Cup fourth-round match against Watford.

If you’re wondering how she performed, only one word defines her full debut in my mind, and that word is SENSATIONAL.

Fox played as if she had been at Arsenal for years; she blended in seamlessly.

She was alert and defensively strong, and she controlled the right wing. She’s definitely going to make a difference this season; you can see her enthusiasm for the club, and she knows what the squad has to improve on, and she wants to drive that in the team; she’s a great signing. She made an excellent debut and will be a joy to watch in every game.

Speaking after her debut, Fox said , “Honestly, it’s been really smooth. The girls, the staff, everyone’s been so welcoming and really helpful [after] coming from a different country, so I’m really thankful for that, and same with the fans. I feel like with my first game, it felt really good with lots of encouragement and support, and that’s all you can ask for.”

Did you watch Arsenal Women’s 5-1 win over Watford? If you did, what’s the one word you would use to describe Emily Fox’s full debut for Arsenal Women?

Michelle Maxwell

