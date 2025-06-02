What Would a Successful Transfer Window Look Like for Arsenal?

The transfer window has officially opened, as of writing this article. Just a week after the conclusion of the league season, attention will now turn to future endeavours as the summer window begins. Things are quite different this year, as the window commences on the 1st of June and runs until Tuesday, the 10th of June. This exceptional registration period is to accommodate participants of the newly expanded Club World Cup.

The window will reopen just six days later and remain open until the 1st of September. For Arsenal, who are not involved in the expanded tournament, the focus will be on exploiting the market in a bid to increase the overall strength of the squad. The club has already set in motion the signing of several key players as they prepare for a summer spending spree. Martin Zubimendi is expected to be the first name through the door, as the Gunners look to finally conclude a long-running transfer saga. His arrival will hopefully be followed by a couple of major additions, with forward reinforcements in particular considered crucial.

Lessons from Last Summer’s Transfer Failings

As rumours continue to swirl around potential transfers, there is a strong feeling among supporters that the club must get it right this time. Last summer’s transfer window was nothing to write home about. Aside from the permanent signing of David Raya, arguably none of the moves proved successful. A case could be made for Mikel Merino, however it is unlikely he will be deployed as a centre forward again, and his performances in midfield have been underwhelming. The shortcomings of last summer’s window had an adverse effect on the Gunners’ season. With pressure mounting on the club to secure a major trophy, Arsenal cannot afford another misstep.

Priorities for a Successful Summer

What would represent a perfect or successful summer window for Arsenal? In my view, the club must sign at least two quality forwards as a top priority. Arsenal should also aim to add another midfield player alongside the imminent arrival of Zubimendi, even if Thomas Partey extends his contract. A backup goalkeeper should follow, along with a central defender to add depth to the backline. Finally, an attacking midfielder would be a wise acquisition given the inconsistency shown by Martin Ødegaard.

Merely signing players to fill positions will not suffice. Quality must match quantity for this to be considered a successful window. An underwhelming summer could spark frustration among fans, many of whom are already discontent. That said, there are always factors beyond the club’s control, such as the availability of priority targets.

What should give fans optimism, however, is the club’s financial position. Arsenal are in a strong place to spend this summer without concern over PSR compliance, which should allow them to secure high-quality signings. If they do so, the Gunners will be well equipped to finally lift a major trophy.

What would a successful transfer window look like for you?

