What Would a Successful Transfer Window Look Like for Arsenal?

The transfer window has officially opened, as of writing this article. Just a week after the conclusion of the league season, attention will now turn to future endeavours as the summer window begins. Things are quite different this year, as the window commences on the 1st of June and runs until Tuesday, the 10th of June. This exceptional registration period is to accommodate participants of the newly expanded Club World Cup.
The window will reopen just six days later and remain open until the 1st of September. For Arsenal, who are not involved in the expanded tournament, the focus will be on exploiting the market in a bid to increase the overall strength of the squad. The club has already set in motion the signing of several key players as they prepare for a summer spending spree. Martin Zubimendi is expected to be the first name through the door, as the Gunners look to finally conclude a long-running transfer saga. His arrival will hopefully be followed by a couple of major additions, with forward reinforcements in particular considered crucial.
Lessons from Last Summer’s Transfer Failings
As rumours continue to swirl around potential transfers, there is a strong feeling among supporters that the club must get it right this time. Last summer’s transfer window was nothing to write home about. Aside from the permanent signing of David Raya, arguably none of the moves proved successful. A case could be made for Mikel Merino, however it is unlikely he will be deployed as a centre forward again, and his performances in midfield have been underwhelming. The shortcomings of last summer’s window had an adverse effect on the Gunners’ season. With pressure mounting on the club to secure a major trophy, Arsenal cannot afford another misstep.
Priorities for a Successful Summer
What would represent a perfect or successful summer window for Arsenal? In my view, the club must sign at least two quality forwards as a top priority. Arsenal should also aim to add another midfield player alongside the imminent arrival of Zubimendi, even if Thomas Partey extends his contract. A backup goalkeeper should follow, along with a central defender to add depth to the backline. Finally, an attacking midfielder would be a wise acquisition given the inconsistency shown by Martin Ødegaard.
Merely signing players to fill positions will not suffice. Quality must match quantity for this to be considered a successful window. An underwhelming summer could spark frustration among fans, many of whom are already discontent. That said, there are always factors beyond the club’s control, such as the availability of priority targets.
What should give fans optimism, however, is the club’s financial position. Arsenal are in a strong place to spend this summer without concern over PSR compliance, which should allow them to secure high-quality signings. If they do so, the Gunners will be well equipped to finally lift a major trophy.
What would a successful transfer window look like for you?
BENJAMIN KENNETH
Saka, Saliba and Magalhaes sign their contracts to stay for another five years
A hardworking false-nine with two sets of lungs who can play with his back to goal very well, win aerial duels and help our midfielders, to compete with Havertz
An inverted RW to compete with Saka
An inverted LW to compete with Martinelli and replace Trossard
Unfortunately, I don’t think we will have a lot of space in our wage bill after Saka, Saliba and Magalhaes sign their contracts
Very good list you have, hard to disagree with your choices.
Striker and winger are a must, simply can’t ignore or settle for less as we have done in previous years.
Midfielder, it appears Zubimendi is the preferred choice.
I would replace Kiwior if he goes, and we could use Hein as our backup GK. Raya is the guy, there is no competition as we have learned, so why spend tens of millions for someone to sit on the bench and rarely play?
We lost to a team that won the champions Lge competition outright but we were hardly at full strength for one of the meetings which neither Partey (*card) or a commissioned arsenal striker were available.
We’re closer to being a trophy winning squad than we give ourselves credit for being but in order to press on and not to be found napping Arteta needs to ‘Shock The World’. He’d be an idiot if he’s unaware of his head being on the sacrificial block following another failure to sign a top tier striker and left-wing player rejig:
Arsenal can shock the world by announcing not one but x2 TOP strikers, Zubimendi, Left Winger – we are considered Elite Club status but we’re in need of more elite club signings. This ‘re-jig’ takes a substantial SPEND. To meet our status we must spend £250M.
NOTE: The Arsenal men (squad) may need to give arsenal women a formal guard of honor so as to remind them of how best to approach/ complete the trophy winner task.
Given that Jesus and Tomi will not become sellable assets until they recover from injury,the players who will probably leave Arsenal in the current window will be limited to Zinchenko,Nelson, Lokonga and Vieira.In terms of incomings, i would be happy with Sesko,Eze and last, but not least, Carlos Baleba who i consider to be the most impressive young midfielder i have seen for some time.In terms of pace, power ,intelligence and versatility, he has the lot and is equally adept as a DM or CM.Indeed on a few occasions he has played CB for Brighton.Apart from being the right age profile for us, he has proved himself in the Premier League and will not need weeks or months to settle in which may be the case with Zubemendi who has lived his entire life in San Sebastian.He may cost a lot but he would be a very good long term investment.