What would a win over Man United mean to Arsenal?

What will a win over Manchester United mean? By Sylvester Kwentua

Good day friends. As the game against Manchester United draws near, my instincts keep telling me to expect a victory for Arsenal. Pardon me if I sound like confident; but I am not underrating the Red Devils here, I am only being positive as a die hard Arsenal fan, that Manchester United may not be as difficult as we think. I am allowed to dream right?

So if Arsenal manages to record a win over Manchester United, what would it mean?

A win over Manchester United will mean Arsenal finally beating a direct rival for the European competitions spot. Psychologically speaking, Arsenal would have won a battle against a direct rival for the qualifying spots too.

A win over Manchester United tonight, also will be a good way for Arsenal to make huge statements, heading into the ever busy festive games. Fine, we have done exceedingly well in the past three months or so, but a victory over Manchester United will prove to a lot of people that Arsenal is truly on course to ending the season on a high note.

Guys, we lost to Liverpool because we have not yet gotten to their level, but against Manchester United, Arsenal will be playing a team that more or less has the same status as them.

Manchester united however may be bouyed by the presence of a new manager, but I don’t think they have what it takes to make things extremely difficult for Arsenal. If Arsenal win, they will be 9 points above the Red Devils, and that will be a huge advantage over a top 4 or top 6 opponent, as we head into the ever busy festive periods.

So Gooners, what do you think a win over Manchester United will mean for Arsenal? Please be tender in your comments, I am on a honeymoon.

We are Arsenal and proud.

Sylvester