What would Aouar bring to Arsenal’s team?

Arsenal have been strongly linked with a move for Houssem Aouar this summer, but what would he add to our options?

With less than one week to go before the transfer window shuts, speculation is as rife as ever about whether we will get Aouar or not, with daily updates from all outlets including the Mirror.

I know there have been lots of questions about; why is Houssem Aouar so sought after by Arsenal, but according to French Journalist Gael Berger, when speaking to Sky Sports; “Aouar is technically a very fine player, with an excellent vision of the game. He’s always been able to create chances and make good decisions on the ball, as well as provide goals and assists.”

The description of Aouar as a “creatively minded goal-scoring midfielder” is exactly what we are lacking in our team right now, so it is clear to see why Arteta and Arsenal are seeking him out so much! Although there has been criticism that he ‘has not always hit the heights expected at the Groupama Stadium’ in his time at Lyon, we all know the ability that Arteta has to be able to change the performance and attitude of players and turn it into a positive.

I have no doubt that if Aouar was to join us, although it may take him time to settle as it does with everyone, he will surely become a top player as he is only 22 years of age and has a lot more to learn. Under the right guidance he may even become a legend.

Berger added: “He has the level to play in big games – his contribution was decisive in the Champions League run last season, winning a penalty in the second leg against Juventus and playing excellently against Manchester City. The English league is faster than the French, so he may need some time to adapt, but I’m not worried that he would be a success. He has a lot of confidence in his talent,”

Although the Premier League is more intense then other leagues in Europe it has become clear that Aouar has already “spent time developing the physical side of his game – winning the ball back in the middle third of the pitch almost four times per 90 minutes in last season’s Ligue 1” and Berger added: “He understood that it was necessary to gain a little more power first, to manage more in the physical championships like in England.”

What will prove pivotal in the transfer of Aouar and will we finally get the creative player we have been looking for or will another team or Lyon spoil the fun? Gooners?

Shenel