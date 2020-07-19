What would backing Mikel Arteta in the next transfer window look like?

Arsenal has been asked by so many people to back Mikel Arteta in the next transfer window so that the Spaniard can continue his fine work at the club.

Since Arteta became our manager late last year, we have been a better team, and we have recorded some impressive results including beating Liverpool and Man City.

I can understand the clamour for the team to be upgraded with new signings in the next transfer window. However, we have to keep it in mind that recruitments can go wrong sometimes and that can undermine progress.

After all, we spent more than £100 million in the last transfer window to strengthen our team, yet we are in the mess in the Premier League still.

Teams like Aston Villa also spent a load of money in the last transfer window while Sheffield United spent relatively little, yet we can see their current position on the league table.

While we are asking for the club to make all the money in the world available for Mikel Arteta, can we trust him to buy the right players?

Remember that this would be his first summer transfer window as a football manager and we don’t know exactly how he would spend money and the kind of players that he would sign.

I want us to strengthen our team, but we have to be careful how we spend money because lets be honest, our transfer dealings in recent seasons, apart from one or two, have not been brilliant.

An article from Ime