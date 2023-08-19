What would be a fair price if Arsenal were to sell Nuno Tavares?

What will be a good price to sell Tavares

Nuno Tavares is one of the Arsenal players who will be expected to move out of the club this summer.

The young Portuguese defender has been attracting strong interest from clubs such as Nottingham Forest, West Ham and Turkish side Galatasaray.

Despite the injury to the new arrival Jurrien Timber, Mikel Arteta does not see a path for Tavares in his team, going forward.

Last week, there were reports that the Gunners would be willing to do a deal for the 23-year-old for €15 million. And even though the majority of fans were happy with it, that certainly would not have been a good business from the London side.

Just look at this video and then tell me he’s not a good player

The full back impressed in his first season in the toughest competition in the world, the Premier League. As he was not suited to Arteta’s inverted fullback philosophy, he was loaned out to French outfit Marseille.

Tavares impressed there too, making 39 appearances for the Les Phocéens, scoring six goals. He has already shown that he has the ability to play at the top of the game and considering he won’t turn 24 until next year, you can only imagine how good he can actually get in a setup which suits him.

The recent report from The Mirror, stating Nottingham Forest are hoping to strike a deal in the region of £30 million for the Arsenal man seems rational.

There is definitely a player in there and most Gunners fans seem to be forgetting that. With Kieran Tierney looking to be out of the club looking for regular minutes, I would not be against Tavares staying at the Emirates Stadium.

Am I the only one who thinks Letting Nuno Tavares Go is a mistake??? pic.twitter.com/pmzx6xR2nR — 🥤𝑩𝒂𝒏𝒌𝒔 ✪ (@AfcBanks_) August 16, 2023

He gives Arsenal something different to what Oleksandr Zinchenko and the now-injured Timber can provide. And isn’t it better to have players of different qualities in the team? So that you boast an unpredictable punch at all times?

I guess we have not thought about this situation long and hard. Tavares has the potential to form into a really good player in the future.

And letting him go for peanuts might come back to haunt us.

Writer – Yash Bisht

CALLING ALL ARSENAL FANS! Anyone who would like to contribute an Article or Video opinion piece on JustArsenal, please contact us through this link…