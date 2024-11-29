What would be the best result for Arsenal when Man City visit Anfield?

On Tuesday night, Manchester City threw away a 3-0 lead over Feyenoord to draw 3-3. The draw intensifies the pressure on the Citizens, who had been on a 5-game losing streak prior to the Champions League match.

While we Gooners should relish the misery of the Citizens, City face Liverpool at Anfield on Sunday, which has me keen to know what result in that game would be the best result for Arsenal?

In a nice piece the other day, we hinted that now is the right time for Liverpool to drop points while also highlighting their tough upcoming fixtures. We hoped Manchester City would be able to stun the Reds at Anfield.

After that Feyenoord versus Manchester City game, I doubt the defending champions have it in them to leave Merseyside with a win. Liverpool should easily dispatch them.

Would that be an excellent outcome for our Gunners? It could, after all, be, and Ilkay Gundogan’s comments suggest so.

He says City can’t lose this weekend if they’re to remain in the title race. However, he acknowledges that Anfield has always been a challenging venue for them, and they will be facing a confident team on Sunday, making the game one in which they can only hope for victory.

“To stay in the title race, probably yes (it’s a game City can’t afford to lose), because 11 points would be a huge gap,” said the midfield veteran.

“Anfield is always tough, no matter the situation. We’ve struggled in recent years going there, and we know Liverpool is a great team full of confidence right now.

“It’s going to be as tough as it is possible to be, but that sums up the situation right now. It seems we have to go through this season the toughest way possible.”

Would you rather Manchester City lose to Liverpool and be out of the title race, or would you rather they beat the Reds and see the Merseyside club drop points?

Whichever team wins is a win-win situation for our Gunners. But I’d rather City lose. Many have suggested that the defending champions are currently experiencing confidence issues so a loss this weekend could worsen their situation, and it might require extraordinary circumstances for them to recover. So the Manchester Blues shouldn’t get their much-needed confidence boost this weekend.

As they continue to struggle, it would be wonderful to see our Gunners take on Liverpool for the league title. The Reds, who haven’t faced any difficult fixtures thus far, will now face some of their toughest league fixtures in the next block, and the hope is that they can have a bad run at some point.

Darren N

