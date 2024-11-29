What would be the best result for Arsenal when Man City visit Anfield?

On Tuesday night, Manchester City threw away a 3-0 lead over Feyenoord to draw 3-3. The draw intensifies the pressure on the Citizens, who had been on a 5-game losing streak prior to the Champions League match.
While we Gooners should relish the misery of the Citizens, City face Liverpool at Anfield on Sunday, which has me keen to know what result in that game would be the best result for Arsenal?
In a nice piece the other day, we hinted that now is the right time for Liverpool to drop points while also highlighting their tough upcoming fixtures. We hoped Manchester City would be able to stun the Reds at Anfield.
After that Feyenoord versus Manchester City game, I doubt the defending champions have it in them to leave Merseyside with a win. Liverpool should easily dispatch them.
Would that be an excellent outcome for our Gunners? It could, after all, be, and Ilkay Gundogan’s comments suggest so.
He says City can’t lose this weekend if they’re to remain in the title race. However, he acknowledges that Anfield has always been a challenging venue for them, and they will be facing a confident team on Sunday, making the game one in which they can only hope for victory.
“To stay in the title race, probably yes (it’s a game City can’t afford to lose), because 11 points would be a huge gap,” said the midfield veteran.
“Anfield is always tough, no matter the situation. We’ve struggled in recent years going there, and we know Liverpool is a great team full of confidence right now.
“It’s going to be as tough as it is possible to be, but that sums up the situation right now. It seems we have to go through this season the toughest way possible.”
Would you rather Manchester City lose to Liverpool and be out of the title race, or would you rather they beat the Reds and see the Merseyside club drop points?
Whichever team wins is a win-win situation for our Gunners. But I’d rather City lose. Many have suggested that the defending champions are currently experiencing confidence issues so a loss this weekend could worsen their situation, and it might require extraordinary circumstances for them to recover. So the Manchester Blues shouldn’t get their much-needed confidence boost this weekend.
As they continue to struggle, it would be wonderful to see our Gunners take on Liverpool for the league title. The Reds, who haven’t faced any difficult fixtures thus far, will now face some of their toughest league fixtures in the next block, and the hope is that they can have a bad run at some point.
Darren N
Ordinarily, it would be a draw.
But with the way Liverpool are going just now, if there is to be a winner then we need it to be City.
Although it would keep them a point ahead of us, that would still be preferable to a Liverpool win.
All that said, Arsenal need to take care of their game first.
Yes the best result will be winning against West Ham since we play a day earlier and hope for a Man city win.
Nil nil with lots of bookings and sending offs😉
@GB
😂👍🏾
A draw works in that it slows both Liverpool and City down – if Arsenal beat West Ham, of course.
Given the way Liverpool is playing though, I think a home win is probably still more likely, but you never know as City must surely regain some form soon.
Am satisfied once Liverpool do not win, it is said nothing is dangerous like a wounded dog, When that dog happens to be the champion, a victory against the big pretender would hardly surprise.
Best result would be a win for ManCity that enables Arsenal close the gap on Liverpool.
Realistic result is a win for Liverpool or a draw for City.
Draw