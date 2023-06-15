What would be your dream Arsenal midfield trio next season?

Things do change. The thought of Arsenal being without the services of Thomas Partey in the last few seasons left many Gooners worried.

In his own way, the Ghanaian made himself the most important part of the team. The way he linked the attack and defence, disrupted opponents’ play, and won possession back for the team was incredible. No one could engineer things in the Arsenal engine room like him. The team struggled whenever he missed games due to injuries, but that could now be a thing of the past.

All talk is on Arteta strengthening his midfield this summer with two marquee midfield deals. Thus, after this summer’s transfer window, Arteta is tipped to unleash his dream midfield line-up next season. But interestingly, that best midfield could be without Thomas Partey.

At best, Arsenal’s best midfield could be one with Odegaard, Rice, and Caicedo.

As per reports , the Ghanaian international has two Italian sides interested in his services. Arsenal are inclined to sell him and get a premium from his sale, considering he has two years remaining on his deal. The choice to let Partey go will no doubt leave many baffled.

But what is certain is that if he’s leaving, Moises Caicedo is joining. The gap Partey could leave will be too big, and of the players’ Arsenal are linked with, Caicedo could be the one to fill it.

What would be your dream Arsenal midfield for next season?

Darren N

