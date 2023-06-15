What would be your dream Arsenal midfield trio next season?

Things do change. The thought of Arsenal being without the services of Thomas Partey in the last few seasons left many Gooners worried.
In his own way, the Ghanaian made himself the most important part of the team. The way he linked the attack and defence, disrupted opponents’ play, and won possession back for the team was incredible. No one could engineer things in the Arsenal engine room like him. The team struggled whenever he missed games due to injuries, but that could now be a thing of the past.
All talk is on Arteta strengthening his midfield this summer with two marquee midfield deals. Thus, after this summer’s transfer window, Arteta is tipped to unleash his dream midfield line-up next season. But interestingly, that best midfield could be without Thomas Partey.
At best, Arsenal’s best midfield could be one with Odegaard, Rice, and Caicedo.
As per reports, the Ghanaian international has two Italian sides interested in his services. Arsenal are inclined to sell him and get a premium from his sale, considering he has two years remaining on his deal. The choice to let Partey go will no doubt leave many baffled.
But what is certain is that if he’s leaving, Moises Caicedo is joining. The gap Partey could leave will be too big, and of the players’ Arsenal are linked with, Caicedo could be the one to fill it.
What would be your dream Arsenal midfield for next season?
Darren N
The day for Partey is coming nearer. The closest he’ll come to kicking a football, will be kicking a ball a on chain in a prison cell unfortunately
I’m not sure whether Caicedo would play as good as Partey did or not in the CDM position, but I trust Arteta’s and Edu’s decisions
Maybe it’d be better for Partey to stay away from England after the police reports and he just had his 30th birthday
Ideally, we sign at least two experienced EPL players, but West Ham just rejected our £80m bid:
…….………….….. Ramsdale
………. White .… Saliba …. Magalhaes
……………….… Rice …….… Caicedo
Saka . Odegaard . Havertz . Martinelli
…………….…….…. Vlahovic
This team gods enough to win any game but to win PL you need add at least half of the quality on bench as well..
I would Choose En-Neysri instead of Vlahovic..
Yeah. I don’t think we’d have the budget to sign Vlahovic after buying Rice, Caicedo or Havertz, but En-Neysri’s price tag would likely within our financial power
The hold-up play of that Nicolas Jackson boy Chelsea are after also looks very good
@gotanidea,,,, latest reports say that Partey has been deported and remanded to Crocodile Island 🏝
What happened with Partey??
Not funny!!😡
LOL. Romano just said Chelsea are the front-runners of Caicedo’s bidding war, so Arsenal would likely try to keep Partey until they get Lavia
Dangerously crossing the line.
Caicedo would play at rightback and drop into central midfield when we have the ball. I don’t think Westham and Arsenal can agree on a realistic price for Rice and Arsenal will enquire with Fulham for the premier best rated defensive midfielder and bid £40 million for him. Then hopefully bid £54 million for arguably the world’s best central defender in Kim Min-iae, and then offer Balogan plus £60 million for Victor Osimhen. Simple!
Dream midfield. Emphasis on “Dream”.
Odegaard–Rice–Barella
Or
Odegard–Caicedo–Barella
Or
Odegard–Veratti–Barella
Midfield Subs:
Jorginho, Vitinha, Smith-Rowe, (Onana or Neves)
Anyone that feels like making a counter argument, remember it’s just a dream.
@ pj
Give the source pls. can’t find it on the net. Unless u r spreading FAKE NEWS
Assuming that we get the players we are reported to be hoping to recruit, my ideal starting midfield three (if they are fit & in good form) would be Rice, Odegaard & Smith Rowe.
Not sure what is happening to our only world class player.
Ramsdale
Caicedo Ben white- Saliba- Magalhaes
Odegaard – Rice – Zubimendi
Saka- Vlohovic – Martinelli
Here we go again glibly suggesting that Arsenal are looking to buy 3 players with a reported total price tag in the region of £270m (Rice, Havertz & Caicedo). Then we critisise Man City of buying their success but we should look at the recent facts that over the past 5 years our NET spend was DOUBLE that of the cityzens!!! I accept that they did overspend in the early years but look at their results compared to the other big spenders like Man U and Chelsea.
We don’t know the severity of rule breaking they are charged with by the PFA and that will take it’s course over the next 2 to 3 years (over a hundred of them) and if they are upheld punishment will be meted out.
I fear for the present and future financial state of football and for our club when these sort of sums of money are bandied about not to mention the relatively vast sums spent over the last few years and are perhaps forgetting the long contracts and salaries these players will demand.
Money doesn’t always guarantee success ask Chelsea and Man U? Lastly if we are really prepared the pay over a hundred million for Declan Rice a holding midfielder, that is a huge gamble (he’ll probably looking for a salary of in excess of £250k p w WHU offered £200k). – £52m for Haaland was not!!!!!
Andrew,I totally agree, At last someone talking sense. If anyone has seen the film ” my left foot” where he is in goal and he accidentally saves the ball, by it bouncing off his head. Thats what reminds me of this website. They should call it my left foot”
Talk of City wanting Rice ..and Manu and Che are said to be ahead of us in the queue for Caicedo
Not time to dream the real windows open and what I’m hearing already making me feel no title next season…Looks like Caicedo going Chelsea, I don’t want Havert anywhere near our club and Rice not worth so much…Already pieed off
Mr Wolf, all we can do is “klingon” to the players we got and hopefully they “Will” improve. Then just wait for “The next generation” of players to be promoted into the side. That should be our” number one” priority to help us win the starship, sorry I meant premiership!
This is how Edu and co will be showing interest in almost every other player until the end of the transfer window without any done deal. I urge them to check their transfer fund and see how many players it will get. Instead of buying quantity paper weight players, it’s better they utilize the fun on two quality players that will improve our team. I think they should concentrate on Conceido and Onana of Everton in the DM and use the remaining fund for a +20 goal striker. The person may not be that popular. So, instead waisting their time on Rice, let them get the above named players.