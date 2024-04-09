What would Martin Zubimendi bring to Arsenal next season?

SOURCE: Photo

Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta is targeting a summer move for Real Sociedad midfielder Martin Zubimendi, according to Fabrizio Romano. The Gunners are currently embroiled in a three-way Premier League title battle with Liverpool and Manchester City.

Even if Arsenal do go on to upset the odds and lift their first Premier League title since 2004, it looks like Arteta is hell-bent on adding further bodies to his midfield options. One of those additions could well be 25-year-old Zubimendi.

The holding midfielder has played his entire professional career for Sociedad, making 142 appearances and scoring seven goals since 2019. He’s also made five appearances for the Spanish national team, which is no mean feat as a Sociedad player.

The San Sebastian-born midfield schemer has not yet been tempted to move away from his boyhood club, but Arsenal could be the ones to succeed this summer. Zubimendi has a £51 million release clause in his contract, which has deterred the likes of Bayern Munich from making moves in recent years. However, the Gunners believe they have a shot at landing Zubimendi for less than his release clause.

It’s unsure whether that’s likely, given that Zubimendi’s current contract runs through to the end of the 2026/27 season, so Sociedad are under no pressure to sell.

Why is Arteta tracking Zubimendi?

Many football pundits and analysts have likened Zubimendi’s style of play to that of Sergio Busquets. He’s certainly cut from a similar cloth when it comes to ball retention and recycling possession in tight areas.

What Zubimendi may lack in flair, he more than makes up for in consistency and stability. He would be an exceptional pivot at the base of the Arsenal midfield, providing a platform for the likes of Odegaard and Rice to express themselves further up the pitch. Zubimendi would certainly be a sound long-term replacement for Jorginho.

Given Sociedad’s strong contractual position and Zubimendi’s clear love affair with his club, Arsenal must be prepared to pay the full £51 million if they are to get their man for the 2024/25 season. Sociedad look set to qualify for the UEFA Europa Conference League next season but the lure of Champions League football could finally prove too irresistible for Zubimendi to turn down.