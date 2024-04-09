What would Martin Zubimendi bring to Arsenal next season?

SOURCE: Photo
Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta is targeting a summer move for Real Sociedad midfielder Martin Zubimendi, according to Fabrizio Romano. The Gunners are currently embroiled in a three-way Premier League title battle with Liverpool and Manchester City. Arsenal remain the third favourites to lift the trophy in May, priced at 5/2 with William Hill. This is a bookmaker with a long-standing reputation in the British betting industry, so its odds are to be respected. So too are the William Hill free bets offered to first-time bettors, which oddschecker describe as a “fantastic” entry into the UK sports betting market.
Even if Arsenal do go on to upset the odds and lift their first Premier League title since 2004, it looks like Arteta is hell-bent on adding further bodies to his midfield options. One of those additions could well be 25-year-old Zubimendi.
The holding midfielder has played his entire professional career for Sociedad, making 142 appearances and scoring seven goals since 2019. He’s also made five appearances for the Spanish national team, which is no mean feat as a Sociedad player.
The San Sebastian-born midfield schemer has not yet been tempted to move away from his boyhood club, but Arsenal could be the ones to succeed this summer. Zubimendi has a £51 million release clause in his contract, which has deterred the likes of Bayern Munich from making moves in recent years. However, the Gunners believe they have a shot at landing Zubimendi for less than his release clause.
It’s unsure whether that’s likely, given that Zubimendi’s current contract runs through to the end of the 2026/27 season, so Sociedad are under no pressure to sell.
Why is Arteta tracking Zubimendi?
Many football pundits and analysts have likened Zubimendi’s style of play to that of Sergio Busquets. He’s certainly cut from a similar cloth when it comes to ball retention and recycling possession in tight areas.
What Zubimendi may lack in flair, he more than makes up for in consistency and stability. He would be an exceptional pivot at the base of the Arsenal midfield, providing a platform for the likes of Odegaard and Rice to express themselves further up the pitch. Zubimendi would certainly be a sound long-term replacement for Jorginho.
Given Sociedad’s strong contractual position and Zubimendi’s clear love affair with his club, Arsenal must be prepared to pay the full £51 million if they are to get their man for the 2024/25 season. Sociedad look set to qualify for the UEFA Europa Conference League next season but the lure of Champions League football could finally prove too irresistible for Zubimendi to turn down.
Yes, i’d urge Edu and the board to land him. The hype is real.
It is a decent price and if we trigger the clause it can be done and dusted on the first day of the transfer window and that is a big advantage in a close season that contains an international tournament.
One thing he would bring is his ability in the air. According to Squawka
“199 midfielders have contested at least 150 aerial duels since the start of the 2019/20 season”
Zubimendi was the best rated winning 71.1%.
Not bad for a lad who is just short of six foot
facts are Partey, Jorginho and Elneny are 31, 32 and 33 respectively before the first ball is kicked next season – they need replacing
facts are Partey is injury prone and not reliably available – he needs replacing
facts are Elneny contract expires in the summer and will not be renewed – he needs replacing
facts are Jorginho contract expires in the summer, if not extended or renewed he is following Elneny – he needs replacing
while the academy/on-loan has great strikers and attacking midfielders, there are no imminent defensive midfielders (Patino is not one)
so Arsenal have no choice but to buy a Defensive Midfielder this summer, in fact two in reality
Zubimendi seems to be one of them, the question is who the other one?