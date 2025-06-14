What would represent a woeful transfer window from the Gunners?

The Gunners signalled their intent by appointing Andrea Berta as sporting director in March. They will now continue the revamp of the recruitment team by adding top scout Matteo Tognozzi to their ranks. These additions have made their intentions crystal clear, the club will actively look to strengthen the playing squad during the transfer window.

The need to add reinforcements has been necessitated by a number of telling factors. Another failure to bag a major trophy for the first time in five years is arguably the biggest. The Arsenal squad is simply in need of strengthening.

Position-wise, the club has identified a centre-forward as the top priority, followed by another forward addition,preferably on the wings, then a midfielder.

The first part of the transfer window closed on 10th June, and Arsenal failed to welcome any new faces. But that hasn’t stopped an excited fanbase from dreaming. To many, there’s already a clear picture of what a successful transfer window looks like. However, there is a possibility that the club will fail to make the most of it.

History suggests caution

Considering the failings of the last two windows, such an outcome doesn’t look far-fetched.

In the summer of 2024, the Gunners brought in five players, two of which were the signings of Raheem Sterling and Neto on loan. We all know how that went. The jury is still out on the additions of Mikel Merino and Riccardo Calafiori, in my opinion. That leaves David Raya as the only clear success from that window.

Little can be said for the January transfer window that followed. The board failed to bring in a single addition, in spite of the blatant pleas for help from Mikel Arteta amid an ongoing injury crisis.

All things considered, fans would be naive to think it won’t happen again this summer. There have already been concerns from a growing number within the fanbase about the transfer activity of our rivals.

The likes of Manchester United, Chelsea, and Liverpool have all added to their squads early on, while Manchester City have strengthened considerably.

What would define a failed window?

Arsenal will definitely add to their squad in due time, but what would represent a woeful transfer window by the club?

In my view, missing out on a striker automatically guarantees failure, given the well-documented issues in attack. However, there are plenty of other scenarios that could result in a less-than-ideal summer for the Gunners.

Any of these scenarios fall under failure to strengthen, both in quality and depth. With that in mind, the window will end in disappointment if the club fails to improve both the standard of the starting XI and the strength of the bench.

For a club looking to lift major honours, doing just one won’t suffice. Arsenal must address both issues to give themselves a better chance of finishing the 2025–26 season with silverware.

What would represent a woeful transfer window from the Gunners for you?

