What would the Carabao Cup rule changes mean for Arsenal? (Opinion)

Pep Guardiola has been pushing for the five-substitutions rule to make a return, and we are now expecting the change to come in before Arsenal take on Leeds at the end of the month.

Teams were allowed to make up to five changes after the Coronavirus pandemic hit, but the rule has since been scrapped by Premier League chiefs, although in Europe the rule has remained.

We are now expecting to see the rule come back into play for the upcoming round of the EFL Cup, with the DailyMail claiming that 13 of the 16 remaining teams are in agreement on the subject.

Those 13 clubs are claimed to be putting into writing their wish to have the rule returned for the remainder of the competition, which is expected to be implemented in time for Arsenal’s clash with Leeds at the Emirates on October 26, although a decision isn’t believed to have been made as of yet.

I can’t imagine that the EFL would be able to go against the wishes of the vast majority, with over 75% of those still remaining in the competition in agreement, despite that thinking that it would favour the better sides with the bigger squad of options available to them,

Arsenal would definitely hold a bigger advantage over their opponents Leeds in the next round with the rule change, but more importantly, it could well mean that we will be able to include more younger players. We have so many youngsters who are catching the eye at present, with Folarin Balogun, Kido Tayler-Hart, Charlie Patino, Salah Eddine and Mike Biereth all in contention for minutes.

I would love to see the next generation get their chance to stake their claim for a role in the first-team, and I understand that victory has to be the primary objective.

Do you believe more subs should be allowed following the increased congestion of fixtures in recent seasons?

Patrick