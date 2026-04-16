What would you do if you were Mikel Arteta?

There is a debate among Gooners that Mikel Arteta should be sacked if he fails to get Arsenal over the line this season, or even if he does lift the Premier League.
Yet how would the man himself feel if he finished runner-up for the fourth year in a row?
The Manager’s Perspective
I do believe the Spaniard’s love for the Gunners is genuine.
I view the 44-year-old as a decent person.
I think, in his heart, he feels he is in charge of a talented young squad that is so close to doing something special. The issue is that it is like the boy who cried wolf. How many seasons do you give the same person to prove he can win when the lights are shining brightly?
If he starts to hear whispers in North London that his ability is being questioned, he will be very aware that his reputation remains strong elsewhere.
Pressure, Reputation and Loyalty
He would not struggle to find a job, for example, back in Spain.
When Pep Guardiola decides to leave the Etihad, you would assume City would listen to his opinion for his replacement. Why would he not mention his apprentice and friend?
Arteta’s mentor in Manchester is someone whose attention to detail borders on obsessive.
It takes a great deal of mental energy to work in conditions where you are under pressure to win every few days. It is even more exhausting if, after seven years of effort, you only have an FA Cup to show for that work.
He was Mr Wenger’s captain, so he would have watched the Frenchman turn down jobs where silverware would have been more likely out of loyalty. Loyalty, not every supporter gave it in return.
If you are aware that other clubs admire you, ones with a winning culture that do not falter every April and May, then the smart thing to do is to read the room.
If a divide in the fanbase is growing now, what will it be like in 12 months?
Logically, the anxiety will only increase among his players, Gooners will be more impatient, and a manager might begin to wonder, “Is the effort worth the reward”?
Dan Smith
You might expect that, considering the massive investment in the team, there would be more on the table than a solitary FA Cup success, and what I would do if I were Arteta would be to pray for the return of key players from injury, because this side, as it sits right now, will achieve nothing.
Your mastery of being concise and to the point leaves me in awe,Jax.
Well, thank you, SueP. I do attempt not to fanny around.
ahhh the injury excuse lol
The question was asked🤣.
fair play lol
You have to say the investment to increase squad size to allow rotation has not worked as well as it ought – the reliance on Rice in particular is evidence of that and we are now seeing a shattered key player. It will soon be the same for Gabriel and Saliba.
I would also say that despite saying they will play without fear they certainly do. There seems to be a real block on creativity despite the fact we have some of the most creative players in Europe. He plays more not to lose than he does to win – it shows a lack of faith in his attacking players.
A new contract should not be offered and one more year given if he fails to win anything this season. If he fails to win next season then his contract will expire and that will be that..
I agree that the squad size thing hasn’t worked as we’d hoped, but I don’t think it’s realistic to build a squad or team that doesn’t rely heavily on one or two players in particular – I don’t think we’re over reliant on rice, compared to how city were with rodri, or any title winning side was with some of their players (hazard, definitely bruyne, Cristiano etc) – I think the big worry is the lack of ability to make chances from open play, even against mid-level teams.
We are a defensive side, but so we’re atletico when they won major trophies and Chelsea under mourinho, but both were able to dominate and make plenty of chances against those sorts of teams – they only really played very defensively against the strongest opponents. We struggle to make chances against everyone, regardless of who’s on the pitch – it means we haven’t been able to make games easy and too many have become a slog.
While I agree it wouldn’t be hard for him to find another management job, I think it’s a bit complicated for him – if he leaves without winning a major competition, after spending so much money, it really would hurt his reputation (in the short term) and I don’t think it would be easy for him to move to a similar sized or bigger club (which I’m sure is what he would want). He needs that big win to show his ethos is effective.
Personally, I think he should move on to an upper-middle table level club in Spain or Germany and prove himself, strengthen his reputation and work his way to a bigger club again. I think he’s more than capable of that, but it would be akin to admitting failure here – I don’t think he has an oversized ego, as others have said in the past, but I do think he’s stubborn (not a bad thing – Wenger was stubborn; all successful people are) and won’t want to leave without finishing the job.
What I would do is between now and City game, train continuously on. Reeling out of a press from the back through to midfield and onwards. This seems to be our main weakness currently
Freeing out