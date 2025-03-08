“What you want to do” Arteta explains his approach to matches

Mikel Arteta has shared insights into his tactical approach, explaining how he tailors his game plans based on different situations.

The Spaniard has been in charge at the Emirates since 2019, and under his leadership, Arsenal has shown consistent improvement year after year. His ability to adapt and refine his strategies has played a key role in keeping the Gunners competitive at the highest level.

Arteta works tirelessly to ensure his team has the upper hand over their opponents, and more often than not, Arsenal’s tactical setup gives them an edge. However, there have been occasions where, despite careful planning, results have not gone their way.

While some managers prefer a rigid approach, sticking to a fixed playing style regardless of the opposition, Arteta takes a more flexible stance. He has now explained how he prepares for different matches and adjusts his team’s tactics accordingly.

Speaking to Sky Sports, Arteta said:

“Tell me the players that you have, and I tell you how we have to play.”

“Then what the opposition allows you to do because there’s what you want to do and what the opposition allows you to do as well.”

“I always believe that you have to put the players in their strengths, in their abilities as often as possible. That’s the main thing, in my opinion, as a coach—to maximise the resources that we have.”

This insight highlights Arteta’s strategic thinking, showing that he does not rely on a one-size-fits-all philosophy. Instead, he carefully considers his squad’s strengths and the challenges posed by each opponent to formulate the best possible approach.

As the season progresses, opposition teams will become more familiar with Arsenal’s playing style, making it crucial for Arteta to keep evolving. Continuous adaptation and innovation will be essential to maintaining Arsenal’s competitive edge and keeping them at the top.