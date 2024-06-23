Whatever happened to the Isak to Arsenal rumours?

Days after the 2023–24 season concluded, news surfaced that Alexander Isak was our Gunners’ top striker target.

According to every rumour at the end of last season, the Swede was Arsenal’s top striker target. It was also reported that Arsenal was desperate to beat Tottenham to the Newcastle man’s signature, and they were willing to pay £100 million to do so.

In the last few weeks, nothing has happened in an attempt to sign Isak. In reality, after Benjamin Sesko’s links came and went, it became clear that the RB Leipzig striker is the one Arsenal is looking for.

That said, Arsenal missed out on Sesko, and if Isak was a player they were interested in, with two trustworthy sources claiming he was their first-choice target, why didn’t they try to sign him? Arsenal may believe that trying to sign the Newcastle player is a waste of time. He personally hinted to the media that he wished to stay at St. James Park.

“I had my best season of my career. You can’t underestimate that. I love everything about the club, the fans, the city,” he said. “I don’t really have any thoughts of moving or anything like that. I’m having a great time, and I’m very happy with my life.”

In addition, the Magpies would need a substantial financial investment to let him go. Even if Arsenal appreciates Isak, who scored 21 goals in 30 league games last season, they may feel moving for him is a waste of time.

As they say, there are plenty more fish in the sea!

