Whatever happens this season Bukayo Saka wants to challenge Man City “in future years”

Arsenal currently sit top of the league with two games to go and all to play for. Manchester City currently sit 2nd but have 3 games to go. Our title hopes not only rely on us winning our last two remaining games, but also for City to drop points, which is ultimately pretty frustrating but that’s football and we just have to ride the roller coaster and see where we end up.

After what was a tough season last season, the players know exactly what it’s like for your lead to be taken away in an instant and I think last season’s results have put a fire under the manager and players this season and taught the players some valuable lessons especially Bukayo Saka. Saka is having a great season for Arsenal, scoring goals and assists for fun and has been one of our best players again.

When asked about the title being in City’s hands and if that frustrated him, Saka said this “You can see it in two ways: You can either view it as frustrating or as a beautiful challenge. Everybody knows they (City) are one of the best teams in the world and they have been on top for five years, challenging for everything, so for ourselves to be up there competing with them is good. We’re pushing them the whole way, and let’s see what happens.”

“But we are not getting frustrated – we see it as a challenge that we want to fight until the end. They have set a standard and it’s up to the rest of us to try and be better than them. The pain of last year has brought together and we are so hungry to go one step further this year – but also in future years, too.”

“We are young, we are hungry, we’ve got quality and we have many more years ahead of us and we’ll have lots of experiences together. The end of last season has made us stronger, made us hungrier and the squad is a lot stronger, too.”

“The new signings have had a big impact. We have been so consistent this year, not conceded many goals, only lost once in the league, so we want to continue that.”

The pressure is definitely building, and the next two games are so massive for us, although the future really lays in the hands of City, if we can walk away winners of the last two games, we can hold our heads high and at least say we did everything we could.

What’s your thoughts Gooners?

Daisy Mae

