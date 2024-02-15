Whatever the cost, would Arsenal fans want Mbappe in our team?

Would you want Mbappe at Arsenal?

According to The Independent’s writer Miguel Delaney, Arsenal and Liverpool have been weighing up the possibility of signing PSG’s 25-year-old superstar Kylian Mbappe this summer but due to his high salary and expectations, it’s apparently been ruled out.

Mbappe is currently the highest paid player in Europe, and for a long time was expected to go to Real Madrid this summer on a free transfer. Obviously, a lot of clubs would be sniffing around the talented striker as he has quickly become one of the best players in the modern era and with his contract running out in June this year, there’s a lot of questions on where he will end up.

Being the highest paid player in Europe gives you somewhat limited options though and his wages are seen to be the big problem. Even with Real Madrid at this current moment, even though they could pay him what he apparently wants, the wage gap between what they’re willing to pay and what he’s getting now is too big of a gap.

Delaney has come out and said that Arsenal were one of the clubs really interested in bringing the striker to London, with the attraction of following in Thiery Henry’s footsteps being attractive to Mbappe but Arsenal have now apparently ruled it out due to not being able to pay his wages.

Of course, anything can happen and if Mbappe really wanted to join Arsenal we could find ways around it ,but he would have to take a massive wage cut that I don’t think at this point he is willing to take. But if he would take a wage cut, would it be a good idea to sign the striker? I think it’s a no brainer really, we are talking about one of the best talents in football and to see another Frenchman lead the line would be a thing of dreams for many Arsenal fans and would leave a lasting legacy of brilliant memories.

Mbappe also would have a lot of interest from Saudi Arabia, and they would be more than willing to page whatever wage he asked for but for me, that is a massive downgrade and would probably be a huge waste of his career. PSG will no doubt want to keep him and would be willing to continue to pay his massive wages, but it does seem like he wants to move on from the French club and build a legacy elsewhere.

For me, if we can get him, I say we go for it, but obviously he would have to take a big wage cut. I think he would be perfect at a side like Arsenal and in a team that’s slowly becoming a dominant force, he would be the cherry on top of the cake, making us a formidable force when going forward, and could be the puzzle piece we’ve been missing. Do I think it will happen? Probably not, but if we can and get the chance, I think we would be stupid not to try sign the striker in the summer.

What’s your thoughts Gooners?

Daisy Mae

