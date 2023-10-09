What’s Arsenal Women’s best attacking set-up against Aston Villa?

Arsenal Women boss, Jonas Eidevall, is yet to settle on his best Arsenal Women lineup. He has quality but has the challenging task of deciding on the best 11 to implement how he wants his team to play. After a 2-2 draw against Man United on Friday, Arsenal will be pushing for a win against Aston Villa, who have lost their first 2 games of the WSL season, and are without Kirsty Hanson for next weekend when Villa will visit the Emirates.

One position he will struggle to pick his best set up for is the attack. At the moment, Beth Mead and Vivianne Miedema are still trying to get back to match fitness after being out of action for the best part of a year. We can’t depend on them. All we have to do is ease them into the team. However, even without them, we have great attacking options, the main ones being Stina Blackstenius, Caitlin Foord, Cloe Lacasse, Alessia Russo, and Lina Hurtig.

Of these available options, what could be our best frontline? I’d advocate a Caitlin Foord, Alessia Russo, and Cloe Lacasse attack; why so?

We got Alessia Russo to lead our attack; she’s an incredible goal creator, and we can’t argue about that. At Manchester United, she was started on the right wing, and although she was decent there, in my opinion, she didn’t shine there. I feel she shone in the second half when she got closer to the box; she’s a box striker, and that’s where we will get the best out of her. With her excellent positioning and technical ability, she could score plenty of goals.

While Russo troubles center-backs, we will need our wingers to be lively and also cause difficulty for full-backs, as Saka and Martinelli would do on a good day.

Caitlin Foord can run the show on the left wing; her on-field bond with her Australian international teammate Steph Catley makes us dangerous on the left wing. We also need to have a dominant right wing. After watching Cloe Lacasse in the last two games, I think she can do a great job on the right wing. Lacasse, like Foord, has mad skills in one-on-one battles. She could unlock our right wing.

The trio could be a great attacking setup. Your opinion may differ, but they started against Liverpool and didn’t do anything incredible; however, don’t you think, versus the Reds, we were just unlucky? Well, the reason they began versus Liverpool must show even Eidevall saw it as his most robust forward line. He should deploy them. With time, they’ll get used to each other and click, and we could have the most feared forward line in the WSL..

Or should Blackstenius be up front alongside Russo – the pair worked well in the Man United game after all. What do you think Gooners? Who will help us to get our first win of the season?

Michelle Maxwell

