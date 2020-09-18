What’s going on with Arsenal’s goalkeeper issues?

Raya on the move?

Brentford beat Premier League side Southampton 2-0 in the Carabao Cup second round fixture last night at St Mary’s Stadium, but there was one notable absentee- their keeper David Raya was nowhere to be seen amongst the team sheet.

Now I am never one to speculate, and although today it has been announced that we are close to signing Runar Alex Runarsson for £1.6m from Dijon, there have also been reports on Sky Sports that our very own Matt Macey is deciding on his own future, so if he left we would again be left with just two goalkeepers, and if rumours are to be believed we could be in the running to sign Raya and then loan him back to Brentford for the season, while Runarsson gets himself familiar with Arsenal.

Wouldn’t that be the ideal situation having just lost Martinez. Although I would have much rather kept Martinez!

As Raya was absent even from the bench, could it be that he is in talks to join us despite us being seemingly close to getting Runarsson?

A position in which we were finishing the season with strong competitive talents, has gone from world class standard to just Leno, his back up of Macey and now a keeper who we don’t really know enough about, but seems to be coming in on the cheap so will give us the funds we need to sign Aouar and Partey, we hope.

I for once hope all of our keepers prove me wrong, especially Leno because we have worked so hard to get the team building up to where it needs to be, to then lose points, league positions, trophy and structure because of our goalkeepers, would really bring a downer on what looks set to be a pretty decent team for Arsenal.

Gooners what do you make of the GK rumours and issues we now face?

Shenel Osman