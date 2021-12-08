What’s gone wrong with the Arsenal Womens team?

Are Arsenal’s women on the decline?

After the loss to Chelsea on the weekend, was Arsenal’s early season dominance just pure luck?

There’s no denying it was a very poor showing from an Arsenal women’s team that looked far off from what they normally are!

Having dominated teams so far in the league this season it was an unacceptable defeat in one of the biggest games of the season so far and even a few days later you begin to wander where we go from here.

Had it been 1-0 you would say fair enough but a 3-0 score line is what we do to other teams, not what they do to us. It was just shambolic and the Arsenal women should be ashamed of themselves.

It was a poor display with no passion, no fight and for the first time this season it looked like there was no togetherness and no solidity in any department on the pitch!

I for once believe Jonas Eidevall got the line up wrong on the day and there were certain players that should have started, Nikita Parris, Jordan Nobbs, Caitlin Foord and Mana Iwabuchi to name a few! But they didn’t and Arsenal had to go with the team they had on the pitch.

I guess falling behind at such an early stage of the game didn’t help the momentum we were trying to build but conceding early always throws teams off the scent but a team as talented and experienced as us, should have been able to bounce back quicker but they didn’t.

By the end of the game we had keeper Manuela Zinsberger to thank for it being 1-0 at the break and also for her keeping it at 3-0 by full time. Had she not been there it may have been a complete and utter whitewash.

But all in all we lost on the big stage in the FA Cup final. We lost a cup that is and should have been ours!

The players should be ashamed of themselves and should aim to bounce back as quickly as they can because with Chelsea in this form, if Arsenal continue to be poor and lose matches it will only be a matter of time before they can kiss top spot in the WSL and any chance they have of progressing in the Champions League, goodbye!

Especially as their next opponents are Barcelona!

Shenel Osman

@sh3n3l_