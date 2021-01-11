“What’s happened is he’s started taking the kicking that Pepe deserves” Deeney defends Willian

Troy Deeney says the criticisms that Willian has been facing should instead be aimed at Nicolas Pepe.
Willian joined Arsenal after being released by Chelsea at the start of this season.
Mikel Arteta must have been impressed by his performance for Chelsea during Project Restart.
He was arguably Chelsea’s best player in that time, and he wanted a three-year deal.
The Blues wanted to keep him, but offered a two-year deal instead, he rejected it and joined Arsenal. He is now one of the worse players at the Emirates.
Pepe joined Arsenal for a record-breaking £72m in the summer of 2019, and he has similarly disappointed.
Willian has gotten a lot of stick for playing below expectations, but Deeney says most of those criticisms should be aimed at Pepe instead.
He says the Ivorian has been at Arsenal longer and more money was spent to sign him, so he needs to give more than he is giving now.
He told Monday’s talkSPORT Breakfast: “I think everyone loses confidence at some point.
“Everyone will say, ‘he [Willian] hasn’t moved far’, because it’s Arsenal and Chelsea, they’re both in London, but it’s a new environment with different people.
“When he was at Chelsea was he the main man? Probably not. Was there a lot of expectation? Probably not.
“Now he’s gone in there and they’re expecting him to deliver a mentality that he may not be able to do.
“What’s happened is he’s started taking the kicking that Pepe deserves.
“Pepe has been there longer than him; there was a lot of money spent on him and he hasn’t really delivered over the course of the time.
“If you’re going to spend £70m-plus, you expect to have done a background search to understand the guy’s temperament. How long do we give it?”
4 CommentsAdd a Comment
Yep-Fair point. But Willian still needs to perform irrespective of Pepe and he hasn’t done it.
Saints or Shrewsbury away in the FA cup!
Mancs v Liverpool!!
Troy, you’re just stirring things up.
Don’t tell me who is playing the worst.
Anyone with a set of eyes can see that Willian is playing like a 16 yr old newbie.
ATM. Pepe is twice the player Willian is playing like.
Willian shouldn’t compare himself to Pepe, he should compare his effort and results to the massive check he collects every week.
By such comparison, Willian has been absolutely stealing a living since the Fulham match. For the massive wages he gets, it’s only fair to expect a substantial return.
Must Troy comment on Arsenal? Think he has better things to concern himself with at this time.