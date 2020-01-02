What’s next for Eddie Nketiah?

After seeing Eddie Nketiah break into the Arsenal first team squad last season, we had high hopes of seeing him go from strength to strength with more regular playing time, but surprisingly the decision was made to send him on loan to Leeds United for this campaign.

Although Eddie scored lots of goals at the start of his loan he was very rarely named in the starting XI by Marcelo Bielsa, and therefore was not given the expected run of games we expected to see playing in the Championship. This loan has now been cut short and Nketiah announced his departure from Leeds via his Twitter account….

Unfortunately my time @LUFC has come to an end. It’s been an amazing experience and a privilege to play for such an amazing club. I would like to say a big thank you to my teammates, the coaching staff and the manager for making my time here an enjoyable one. 1/2 pic.twitter.com/IgQNfkOWn5 — Eddie Nketiah (@EddieNketiah9) January 1, 2020

Lastly, a big thank you to all the wonderful fans for taking to me so quickly. I wish the club all the best and I’m sure you’ll get to the promised land. #MOT @LUFC ⚽️🙏🏾 2/2 pic.twitter.com/6hEWZS2f3i — Eddie Nketiah (@EddieNketiah9) January 1, 2020

But what will Arsenal do with Eddie now? There was much talk linking him with a move to Bristol City, but there is also the possibility he could stay at Arsenal to be trained by Arteta. Our new coach admitted that a decision is yet to be made regarding Nketiah’s development. When asked about the youngster, he told Arsenal.com: “Yes, we are having a meeting tomorrow with Raul and Edu to go through all the loans and situation. I know he is coming tomorrow, so I will speak to him and we will try to make the best decision for him.”

I think he really needs to go somewhere that he will definitely play every single week, if he is fit. We cannot afford to interrupt his development by sending him to another club that leaves him on the bench, and he can’t really break into the Arsenal first team just yet either, given the competition up front at the moment.

What do you think Eddie’s next move should be?