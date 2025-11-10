What’s really going on with Myles Lewis-Skelly at Arsenal?

I have long discussed an issue within our fanbase of thinking some of our players are better than they are without actually achieving anything.

That’s why you currently find the only Gooners suddenly worried about the title race are the ones who predicted after just ten fixtures that Arsenal would easily be lifting the Premiership.

Blame the internet, where you can get football content 24 hours a day and spread your opinion around the world within seconds, no matter the credibility of the statement. Others think the definition of a supporter is to never critique anything about the club you love.

Myles Lewis-Skelly has been a classic example of this. Most fans love the romantic idea of “one of their own” graduating from the academy to the first team. It has not even been a year since the youngster made his first senior start, yet he’s already been compared to Ashley Cole!

You know, like Maitland-Niles was better than Kante! Or Eddie Nketiah was a better option than Mbappe!

Some say it because they wish it were true. Others because they feel it would make them less of a fan to admit the facts in front of them. It wasn’t until both left the club that some accepted they were not at the required level.

It’s worth remembering the level we are told the club is aiming for – to be the very best in England and Europe. So it’s no disgrace if someone doesn’t quite make that grade.

Skelly’s form and the left-back pecking order

The truth is that the teenager did not start in the league until last December. Five months later, his manager had seen enough to decide that the 19-year-old was not ready to be our first-choice left-back. The player’s strengths were reading when to step into midfield, controlling the ball in tight spaces, and stealing back possession.

Defensively though, a lot of individual mistakes were made in a very short amount of time. It was Mikel Arteta who convinced the then-midfielder in the youth setup that he had the skills to learn the left-back role. Yet the Spaniard has shown before that he will not hesitate to move on from a talent the moment they do not suit his ethos.

Not only is Calafiori ahead of Skelly in the pecking order, but Hincapié started last week in the Champions League, and when defending a lead, the Ecuadorian has started to get the nod to come off the bench.

Like his club boss, Skelly’s international coach is not the sentimental type and therefore is not afraid to upset egos if he believes it is best for the team.

England omission and lessons in perspective

Thomas Tuchel has been hired by the FA to get England over the line at the World Cup, so he does not need to worry about the long-term development of any English players. The German has not always been consistent in his selection process but did warn that places in the squad would be at risk if you were not featuring regularly.

That is why Skelly will not play for the Three Lions in their final World Cup qualifiers, because those he is competing with are simply playing more. It is a shame because nothing is at stake for England against Serbia or Albania, so they were perfect fixtures to give the likes of Skelly minutes.

It is management’s job at the Emirates to put his disappointment into perspective, to remind him how much progress he has made for someone so young. Part of his development will also be how he responds when things do not go his way.

Mikel Arteta hinted that Tuchel’s decision might be protecting our defender, suggesting he is doing the same by not putting too much pressure on young shoulders. None of this should be seen as a knock on the player.

For someone with so little experience, being asked to learn a new position while under the spotlight on such a huge stage, he has done well.

Yet when Ashley Cole was asked to play for Arsenal and England, he never looked back.

Dan Smith

__________________________________________________________________________________________

ADMIN COMMENT

So here are some simple rules which I must insist commenters follow….

You agree not to give any personal abuse to other Arsenal fans. Everyone is allowed to hold their own opinions even if you disagree with them. It COSTS NOTHING TO BE POLITE TO OTHER ARSENAL FANS.

CALLING ALL ARSENAL FANS! Anyone who would like to contribute an Article or Video opinion piece on JustArsenal, please contact us through this link…