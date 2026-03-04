What’s wrong with Arsenal being Corner FC?

Debate is growing within football over whether lawmakers should revisit the rules surrounding corners.

While some argue that the level of pulling and shoving inside the penalty area warrants greater scrutiny, such behaviour has been part of the game for decades. What appears to trouble rival supporters more is the perception that Mikel Arteta has mastered a specific aspect of the sport.

As spectators, individuals are entitled to voice frustration if they find an emphasis on set pieces uninspiring. However, it is another matter entirely to call for amendments to laws that have existed since 1873 simply because one team is excelling in that department. Between approximately 1862 and 1873, various criteria were experimented with when the ball travelled behind the goal, yet the modern framework has long since been established. Altering it in response to current success would set a questionable precedent.

Cycles Of Tactical Dominance

Football evolves in cycles. There were periods when it seemed that David Beckham scored from every free kick, when Barcelona and Spain dominated possession to an extraordinary degree, and when Chelsea appeared almost impossible to breach defensively. In rugby, England’s World Cup triumph prompted criticism from rivals because Jonny Wilkinson consistently opted to kick at goal. Tactical approaches differ, but success is ultimately measured by results.

To demand regulatory change because a particular method is presently effective risks appearing short-sighted. Managers and coaching staff are tasked with maximising their team’s strengths on the training ground. That is, fundamentally, the essence of coaching.

Rewarding Preparation And Execution

Declan Rice and Saka undoubtedly possess outstanding quality, yet they are not unique in their ability to deliver a cross. If scoring from corners were straightforward, more teams would replicate it consistently. The suggestion that others refrain purely in pursuit of entertainment is unconvincing.

Rather than advocating for amendments to established laws, perhaps the more constructive response is to improve defensive organisation. Success from set pieces should be countered with better preparation, not by rewriting the rulebook.