What’s wrong with Lia Walti? Is Arsenal Women’s midfield maestro really out for the season?

If you thought Arsenal’s 3-1 defeat to Chelsea Women was the last bad news you’d hear about our Arsenal Women, you’re due for a harsh awakening when you hear the latest on Arsenal’s midfield guru Lia Walti (Arsenal nickname: Wally).

According to Swiss news source Abseitsch, Lia Wälti is expected to miss the remainder of the 2023/24 league season owing to injury.

#BREAKINGNEWS According to our sources, #Arsenal and #Switzerland midfielder Lia Wälti will miss the remainder of the season due to injury. @AsifBurhan @soccerdonna — Abseits (@abseitsch) March 22, 2024

Regarding this information, Arsenal haven’t made any statement. Jonas Eidevall said nothing about the injury in his latest press conference. However, Arseblog’s Tim Stillmam believes that the revelations about Walti’s injury may well be correct, with Swiss sources being trustworthy.

I asked Jonas a general question about injuries and he said nothing new but that doesn’t mean he was telling the truth! This account is trustworthy with info on the Swiss side. — Tim Stillman (@Stillmanator) March 22, 2024

The journalist also acknowledged that there could be a tactical reason—to catch opponents off guard—for not being open about new injury cases:

“Remember that managers not being totally open about injuries isn’t about concealing information from supporters; it’s about concealing information from opponents.” said Stillman, via X.com.

Walti, if truly injured, and out for the rest of the season, will truly be a big miss for this Arsenal team. In 16 WSL games, she’s made 15 appearances. The captain of the Swiss international women’s team is a dependable figure in this Arsenal Women’s engine room.

In her absence, Kyra Cooney-Cross and Victoria Pelova will have to step up significantly. Jonas Eidevall may have the opportunity to play them as the midfield pivot, which some believe is the next great Arsenal midfield tandem, after the Walti and Kim Little pairing. And Captain Kimmy shall still be around as our midfield maestro..

However you look at it though, this is not good news. For player, club or country.

What do you think Gooners?

COYGW!

Donna B

Follow JustArsenal’s Gooner Women on Just Gooner Women on Twitter for regular updates on the Arsenal Womens Team!

Do you want to read more about the Arsenal Women’s Team? Click here….