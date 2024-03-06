What’s your predicted Arsenal line up v Aston Villa in Women’s Conti Cup semi-final? Here’s mine..

My predicted line up vs Aston Villa

Jonas Eidevall and his Arsenal Women squad will welcome Aston Villa Women to Meadow Park, for the semi-final of the Continental Cup, later this evening. Our women have come into some strong form recently, and will be looking to retain the Conti Cup for this season. Villa won’t give it up easy and I expect a strong squad to be put out, because it’s a semi-final. Here’s how I expect Eidevall to line his squad up for the big game.

In goal, Manuela Zinsberger, I think she’s been very good recently and had a great game against our London Rivals in the derby on the weekend. I’d be surprised if she loses her spot, especially as Sabrina D’Angelo is away with Canada, looking set to face the US Women’s team in the semi-final of the Women’s Gold Cup tomorrow.

In defence I expect a strong back four of, Katie McCabe, Leah Williamson, Lotte Wubben-Moy and Steph Catley. Emily Fox is away with her national team in the semi-final of the Gold Cup, so I’d assume McCabe will be playing at right-back. Williamson came on as a sub against Tottenham and might not be ready for a start, but if so I think she is our best option, and this could be the perfect game for her to get back at it. Wubben-Moy has been class lately and I can’t see her getting dropped for such a big game.

In midfield I expect a three of Victoria Pelova, Cooney-Cross and Maanum. Pelova and Cooney-Cross have linked up well when playing together this season, and although Walti has been great with Pelova too, because it’s a cup game, I think Cooney-Cross will get the start. Maanum sitting just a bit in front of the holding midfielders, to give that extra bit of support going forward and backk. We could see Little instead of Maanum but it just depends on how Eidevall wants his team to play.

In attack I expect a front three of Beth Mead, Alessia Russo and Caitlin Foord. Russo has been in hot form for club and country in recent games, and looks to have found her shooting boots again, proving a lot of doubters wrong. Mead is Mead, she’s unreal and when she can start I think she must. Foord is another one who’s been great for club and country recently, and brings a lot of strength and pace down the wing, linking up well with both Mead and Russo.

So that’s a 4-2-3-1 formation of

Zinsberger

McCabe – Williamson – Wubben-Moy – Catley

Pelova – Cooney-Cross

Mead – Maanum – Foord

Russo

What’s your thoughts Gooners how do you think we will line up?

Daisy Mae

