What’s your predicted Arsenal Women line-up v Southampton in Conti Cup defence?

My predicted line up for Southampton in the Conti Cup

Arsenal Women travel down to St. Mary’s Stadium to face off against Southampton in an attempt to retain this year’s Continental Cup. Arsenal Women and Southampton Women have never crossed paths before as Southampton was only formed in 2017 but both clubs will be up for it and Arsenal fans will be expecting a solid performance from our women. I expect a lot of changes because it’s a cup game and here’s how I think Eidevall will line his team up.

In goal I expect Manuela Zinsberger to start, having a good time between the sticks in recent weeks and managing to keep a clean sheet against Brighton on the weekend. Sabrina D’Angelo missed our game against Brighton due to “personal reasons” and it hasn’t been made clear if she’s expected to return to the matchday squad but I’d expect Zinsberger to be starting anyway after her performance against Brighton.

In defence I expect a back four of Steph Catley, Lotte Wubben-Moy, Amanda Ilestedt and Noelle Maritz. Catley has been solid all season whenever she’s been on the pitch and because she didn’t get many minutes last week I think she starts tonight. Wubben-Moy and Ilestedt have looked solid when partnered together but we could see both or either of them get a break. Could we see our Spanish World Cup Winner Laia Codina make an appearance?

In the midfield I expect Kyra Cooney-Cross, Frida Maanum and Kathrine Moller Kuhl in the middle. Maanum sitting a bit higher while Cooney-Cross and Kuhl sitting a bit deeper to keep control of the game. Cooney-Cross started on the weekend against Brighton but has looked to be one of our best players when she’s on the pitch and has given us a lot more depth when going forward. Maanum too is in fine form, scoring against Brighton at the weekend after coming off the bench.

In attack I expect a front three of Lina Hurtig, Stina Blackstenius and Cloe Lacasse. Caitlin Foord has been in red hot form and I’d expect to see her at some point in the match but she has played a lot recently and I’d expect her to be given a break but Hurtig will more than make up for the loss on the wing. Lacasse has also been in great form recently and has looked like a different kettle of fish when bringing the ball forward, in a short time, she seems to have settled in perfectly and is making a big impact when on the pitch. Up top I expect Blackstenius to get the nod over Alessia Russo. Blackstenius has been scoring goals and playing well and after Russo played a full 90 minutes at the weekend, I expect Blackstenius to get the nod.

A big game for the Arsenal Women and one we should be winning but cup games are always like finals and it’s who turns up on the day.

What’s your predicted line up Gooners?

COYGW!

Daisy Mae

