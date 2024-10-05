What’s your predicted Arsenal Women lineup against Everton? Here’s mine.

Arsenal Women are back in Women’s Super League action this Sunday . They take on Everton in a WSL Match Day 3 clash at the Emirates Stadium.

Fixture details – WSL Arsenal Women v Everton

Date: Sunday 6th October

Kick Off: 2:00 PM UK

Location: Emirates Stadium

After a 2-2 draw against Manchester City on Match Day 1 and a 1-0 win over Leicester on Match Day 2, our Gunner women will be hoping to keep their unbeaten run going. But we really need to take 3 points from Everton to keep pace at the top of the WSL table. Our Gunners are currently 4th, on 4 points, trailing behind arch north London rivals, Tottenham, who occupy 3rd spot, with Man United in 2nd and 6-time League Champions Chelsea at the top.

When it comes to Arsenal versus Everton H2H, the Gunners have gone unbeaten against the Merseyside club in 21 games since 2011. The Toffees’ best result from that run of games was two draws. Either way, sometimes history is just history. Arsenal and Everton will meet on different terms on Sunday, so the North Londoners’ victory isn’t a given; they’ll have to work for it.

On Sunday, Arsenal need to be their best, and after a week’s rest, they should be in top shape.

Even so, Arsenal Women’s technical bench will have to field their strongest 11. Leah Williamson and Steph Catley’s return should significantly strengthen the team that was available for the Leicester match. On Laura Wienroither, the Arsenal boss revealed her injury is minor, but she won’t be available for Sunday’s match vs Everton.

So which starting 11 could Eidevall field this Sunday? I’d expect Manuela Zinsberger will start in goal. Emily Fox, Lotte Wubben-Moy, Laia Codina, and Katie McCabe should form the back 4. In midfield, I’d expect to see Kyra Cooney-Cross, Lia Walti, and Frida Maanum run the show. While in attack, I’d expect Beth Mead, Stina Blackstenius, and Mariona Caldentey to start. That line-up should comfortably take care of Everton.

What are your thoughts Gooners?

Michelle M

