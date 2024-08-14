When are Arsenal actually going to sign the players we need for our ‘squad depth’?

SQUAD DEPTH KEY FOR CHALLENGING ON ALL FRONTS.

Squad depth, a term frequently used in football analysis and management, refers to the availability of sufficient and capable personnel within the squad to help reduce the risk of injuries on players. Furthermore it also gives the manager different type of profiles to choose from, which will in turn add unpredictability to a team.

It is one of the most important characteristic a winning team needs to be consistently fighting for major honors across the board, this is perfectly exemplified by one of the best teams in the world Man city. Arsenal’s transfer business so far has been modest at best with only Riccardo Calafiori’s move from Bologna representing any major Arrival at the club, considering the number of our squad size, further improving squad depth will be a major boost

At the time of writing this article we currently have the fewest number of first team players among the traditional big six (24) although this could still change given the number of transfers in either direction we could still make, it has got me a little bit concerned, this is by no means an issue to loose sleep over given the importance of quality over quantity.

With that said however finding the right balance between quality and quantity will only further strengthen our chances of winning major silverware, the forward and midfield areas are potential weak spots for us personnel wise and should be bolstered before the end of the window nevertheless only the right profiles should be brought in, this is a thing the club has gotten the hang of given the meticulous planning they’ve gone through recently to bring players in.

Given the number of games we’re going to be involved domestically next season, coupled with the introduction of an expanded UCL campaign then it only makes sense that having a deeper squad would help us to not only go deeper into those competions but also maximize our chances of winning them.

Surely there must be more than a couple of players still to come this summer?

KENNETH BENJAMIN

