When Arsenal brought Aubameyang on the final day of 2018 January Window

Seven January transfer windows ago, Arsenal were in desperate search of a new talisman to spearhead their attack.

Arsène Wenger secured what was then a club-record signing, bringing Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang to North London from Borussia Dortmund for £56 million.

The much-adored Gabon international had scored nearly 150 goals over five seasons for the German giants—exactly the firepower the Gunners needed.

On the final day of the transfer window, Arsenal also made room in their attacking ranks, selling Olivier Giroud to Chelsea for just £18 million.

Switching back to Aubameyang—one of the world’s top strikers at the time—he admitted to being overwhelmed by the last-minute move. Speaking to Sky Sports, the 2015 African Footballer of the Year said:

“I’m really happy to be here in this great team. The club has such a big history and great players like Thierry Henry. He’s an example for us strikers. I’m fast and I score goals too, like Henry, a little bit.”

He also acknowledged the work ahead if he was to match Henry’s legacy:

“I think I have to work a lot to be like him, but I will do.”

And he pledged to help Arsenal reclaim their place at the top of the Premier League:

“I hope that we will come back to the top as soon as possible. I will do my best to join in.”

Wenger was equally optimistic about his new acquisition, saying as quoted by Goal:

“Yes, it is good news. We need people who can give us more offensive power. At the moment, we aren’t moving forward, and I am convinced he will give us that.”

Aubameyang’s arrival couldn’t have come sooner. Just the day before, Arsenal suffered a disappointing 3-1 defeat to Swansea City, a team that would eventually face relegation at the end of the season.

The Gunners were crying out for a reliable goalscorer, and Aubameyang delivered immediately. He scored on his debut in early February as Arsenal demolished Everton 5-1 at the Emirates—a standout performance in what was otherwise a lacklustre season for Wenger.

By April, Aubameyang had already netted five goals in six league appearances, including a brace against Stoke City in a 3-0 win. No Arsenal player in history—not even Thierry Henry or Ian Wright—had ever scored five goals so quickly in their opening games.

Aubameyang ended the 2017/18 campaign with 10 Premier League goals despite joining mid-season, and he became Arsenal’s top scorer for the next two seasons.

In 2018/19, the Gabonese striker shared the Premier League Golden Boot with Liverpool’s Sadio Mané and Mohamed Salah, all tied on 22 goals. Aubameyang scored an impressive 31 goals across all competitions that season, including a crucial hat-trick against Valencia in the Europa League semi-final first leg, which Arsenal won 3-1.

The following season, Aubameyang was once again pivotal, not just in the league but also in Arsenal’s FA Cup triumph—Mikel Arteta’s first trophy as manager. Although he finished as runner-up in the Premier League Golden Boot race with 22 goals, narrowly behind Leicester’s Jamie Vardy (23), it was in the FA Cup where he truly shone.

In the semi-final, Aubameyang scored twice as Arsenal defeated holders Manchester City 2-0. In the final against Chelsea, he turned the game around, scoring both the equaliser and the winner as Arsenal lifted the trophy with a 2-1 victory at Wembley.

Despite his heroics, Aubameyang’s Arsenal career began to decline after the 2019/20 season.

At the start of the 2020/21 campaign, he scored the decisive penalty in the Community Shield shootout against Liverpool following a 1-1 draw. However, that proved to be a rare bright spot. Although he managed a Premier League hat-trick against Leeds United in February 2021, his form and discipline came under scrutiny.

By December 2021, after a series of disciplinary breaches, Mikel Arteta decided it was time for Aubameyang to move on. On 1 February 2022, his Arsenal chapter came to an end as he joined Barcelona.

While he showed flashes of brilliance in Spain, his prolific days were behind him. In July 2024, at 35 years old, Aubameyang joined Saudi Pro League side Al-Qadsiah, where he continues to play.

For Arsenal fans, he will always be remembered as the electric striker who carried the team through some of their most challenging seasons, delivering goals and unforgettable moments.

Liam Harding