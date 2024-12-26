When Arsenal last played Ipswich… It was “a tough match” but the Gunners won the Double

1 Dec 2001: Fredrik Ljungberg of Arsenal celebrates scoring with his team mates during the match between Ipswich Town and Arsenal in the FA Barclaycard Premiership at Portman Road, Ipswich. Mandatory Credit: Clive Mason/ALLSPORT

Arsenal play Ipswich Town for the first time in Premier League for 22 seasons

Arsenal will play Ipswich Town for the first time in over two decades in the Premier League on Friday, come 8:15pm.

The last time the two played The Gunners triumphed 2-0 at Highbury almost 22 years ago on April 21st 2002, only weeks before they lifted the Premier League title under Arsene Wenger who at the time wore “the magic hat”.

It was a day to remember for Arsenal and star midfielder Freddie Ljungberg who scored both goals to cruise his side to victory in the second period.

The Tractor Boys, who would eventually taste relegation come the finale of the 2001/02 Premier League season which would be their last campaign in the top-flight of English football till this year, put up a stern fight.

After a hard fought first half both sides were still level at the break (0-0) with a much needed saviour required for Arsenal if they were to win a match they could ill afford to lose whilst in the final stage of the title race.

However within the 68th minute the “Super Swede” cracked open the stalemate, whilst surrounded by a flurry of defenders in the 25-yard area Ljungberg fired in the opener from close range.

Within ten minutes the man who had single handedly taken the game upon himself wrapped up the three points, scoring on second attempt after Andy Marshall denied his original effort inside the penalty box taking his goal tally for the campaign to 16 stunningly.

When speaking to Sky Sports after his goalscoring heroics, a humble Ljungberg said : “It was a tough game today, they defended very well and they dropped very deep so there wasn’t much space to play on, but in the end we just kept going and we got a goal.”

After hitting the woodwork earlier on he was questioned whether the first goal was a trickier opportunity to score from: “I think so a little bit I was turned with backside to the goal but every goal counts so it was nice.”

Wenger later admitted that Ljungberg saved the day whilst speaking to the media: ”Ipswich were well organised we had problems to change the pace in the first half especially, and of course we needed to keep going and to get the goal. Once we got the goal it was easier of course but it was very difficult today.

“We just needed that goal from Freddie and after it became easier.”

Within a month of overcoming The Tractor Boys Arsenal heralded their third and final double to date. Inside the space of four days the FA Cup was lifted 2-0 over Chelsea before title challengers Manchester United were tackled 1-0 at Old Trafford to lift a second Premier League title in four years under Wenger.

Ironically 22 years later Ipswich Town are facing a similar prospect of potential relegation from the Premiership, where currently they’re sat 19th in the drop zone after 17 games played!

LIAM HARDING

ADMIN COMMENT

So here are some simple rules which I must insist commenters follow….

You agree not to give any personal abuse to other Arsenal fans. Everyone is allowed to hold their own opinions even if you disagree with them. It COSTS NOTHING TO BE POLITE TO OTHER ARSENAL FANS.

CALLING ALL ARSENAL FANS! Anyone who would like to contribute an Article or Video opinion piece on JustArsenal, please contact us through this link…