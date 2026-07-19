When Arsenal’s Highbury hosted Muhammad Ali’s world heavyweight title fight

Highbury is remembered as one of English football’s most iconic stadiums, but for one unforgettable afternoon in 1966 it became the centre of the boxing world.

On 21 May 1966, Arsenal’s famous home welcomed 46,000 spectators to witness one of the sport’s biggest attractions as reigning World Heavyweight Champion Muhammad Ali defended his WBC title against British favourite Henry Cooper.

For supporters who cherish Arsenal’s rich history, it remains one of the most remarkable events ever staged at Highbury.

The contest was a highly anticipated rematch between two of boxing’s biggest names. Three years earlier, Cooper had famously floored Ali, then fighting under the name Cassius Clay, with his devastating left hook, affectionately known as ‘Henry’s Hammer’, during their first meeting at Wembley Stadium.

Although Ali recovered to win that fight, the rematch at Highbury gave Cooper another opportunity to shock the world in front of a packed North London crowd.

Ali retained his crown in dramatic fashion

Cooper began brightly and looked determined to test the champion once again, hoping to produce another memorable moment for the home support.

However, Ali’s movement, speed and tactical intelligence gradually took control of the contest.

The decisive moment arrived in the sixth round when Ali landed a powerful right hand that opened a deep cut above Cooper’s left eye. With the injury worsening and blood flowing heavily, referee Tommy Little stopped the fight after 1 minute and 38 seconds of the round, awarding Ali victory by technical knockout.

It was a disappointing ending for Cooper and the British crowd, but it added another unforgettable chapter to Highbury’s remarkable history.

A unique day in Arsenal’s history

Highbury staged countless memorable football matches during its 93-year history, yet few occasions matched the spectacle of welcoming the world’s most famous boxer to N5.

Despite hosting numerous other sporting and entertainment events over the years, Arsenal have never staged another boxing contest at either Highbury or Emirates Stadium.

Nearly 60 years later, the Ali-Cooper rematch remains one of the most unique occasions ever held at an Arsenal ground and serves as another reminder that Highbury’s legacy extends far beyond football.

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