When Arsenal’s pre-season starts and games to expect

Arsenal stars will return for their next pre-season determined to be in excellent shape and contribute more effectively to the team than ever before.

This term ended in heartbreak once again for the Gunners, but they are steadily closing in on ending their trophy drought. There is widespread belief that next season could finally see Arsenal claim silverware once more.

The squad boasts several top players and is expected to be further strengthened by the addition of world-class stars. Numerous names have been linked with moves to the club, suggesting that when pre-season resumes, supporters can anticipate seeing fresh faces in training.

Pre-season Preparations Underway

The most successful clubs consistently seek to bolster their ranks, and Arsenal is no exception. According to a report on Talk Sport, the Gunners’ pre-season will commence on 23 July. The initial non-competitive fixtures will take place in Singapore, where Arsenal will face AC Milan and Newcastle United.

Following their matches in Singapore, the team will travel to Hong Kong for a historic encounter against Tottenham Hotspur. This fixture will be the first time the fierce London rivals meet outside of England, adding an extra layer of excitement to the pre-season schedule.

Setting Ambitious Targets for 2025/2026

The upcoming campaign promises to be a crucial one for Arsenal, and the players must prepare thoroughly to meet the challenges ahead. There is a strong desire within the club to achieve a successful season in 2025/2026, a target that will require focus, fitness, and determination.

With a blend of experienced stars and exciting new signings, Arsenal is well placed to compete on multiple fronts. Supporters will be hoping that the team’s hard work during pre-season translates into success once competitive fixtures begin.

The club’s preparations in Asia not only offer valuable match practice but also help to expand Arsenal’s global profile. As the new season approaches, all eyes will be on how the squad performs in these early tests and how quickly the newcomers adapt.

_____________________________________________________________________________________________

ADMIN COMMENT

So here are some simple rules which I must insist commenters follow….

You agree not to give any personal abuse to other Arsenal fans. Everyone is allowed to hold their own opinions even if you disagree with them. It COSTS NOTHING TO BE POLITE TO OTHER ARSENAL FANS.

CALLING ALL ARSENAL FANS! Anyone who would like to contribute an Article or Video opinion piece on JustArsenal, please contact us through this link…