When can Arsenal expect to have Trossard back?

Leandro Trossard missed Arsenal’s 2-2 draw against Sporting Lisbon yesterday with a muscle problem he had suffered in a previous match.

The attacker has been a good addition to the Arsenal squad since he joined them in the last transfer window from Brighton.

Trossard keeps impressing every time he steps on the pitch and has even been favoured ahead of Eddie Nketiah in some games this year.

However, he is now injured, but the problem does not seem to be a major one and he is expected to return to fitness this month.

As one of the players that could help the Belgian national team in the next international window, Het Belang van Limburg via Voetbal Nieuws reports that he is expected to feature when Belgium faces Sweden at the end of this month.

This means he will become available to play for Arsenal after the break.

Just Arsenal Opinion

Trossard has made himself one of the key players for us this season and remains one man we can trust to do well when he is on the pitch.

The Belgian’s return from injury would be a welcome boost to us and we will probably have Gabriel Jesus back to fitness too at the time, handing us a significant increase in options.

