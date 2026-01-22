When can Arsenal welcome Piero Hincapie back to fitness?

Piero Hincapie has been sidelined for Arsenal since suffering an injury during the match against Liverpool at the Emirates, creating further challenges for Mikel Arteta as he manages an already stretched squad. His absence has come at an awkward time, particularly given Arsenal’s limited options on the left side of defence.

Impact of injuries on Arsenal’s defence

Hincapie’s injury has left Arsenal without both their first and second choice left back, a situation that has unexpectedly opened the door for Myles Lewis Skelly. The Englishman had previously fallen behind both the Ecuadorian and Riccardo Calafiori in the pecking order this season, limiting his opportunities for regular football.

Now receiving valuable game time, Lewis Skelly will be eager to retain his place even when his competition returns to fitness. His performances could yet influence Arteta’s selection decisions in the weeks ahead. However, Arsenal are aware of the risks involved in relying too heavily on a young and relatively inexperienced option. Should Lewis Skelly also become unavailable, the Gunners would be forced to deploy a player out of position, an outcome few managers welcome.

The situation highlights the importance of at least one of the injured left-backs returning sooner rather than later. Defensive balance is critical, particularly as Arsenal continue to compete on multiple fronts and face high-level opposition.

Uncertainty over Hincapie’s return

There remains uncertainty surrounding the recovery timelines of both Hincapie and Calafiori. While it is unclear how close the Italian is to returning, there is optimism that Hincapie could be available first, despite having picked up his injury only a few weeks ago.

As Arsenal prepare for a demanding fixture against Manchester United, supporters are keen for clarity. According to Standard Sports, there is still limited information regarding how close Hincapie is to making his return, although there is a belief within the club that he will soon be back in contention.

Arteta is known for protecting his injured players and carefully managing information around recovery dates. That approach has ensured few details have emerged about Hincapie’s condition. Until more clarity is provided, Arsenal will continue to manage their resources cautiously, hoping their defensive injury concerns ease before they become a more serious problem.