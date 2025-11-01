When does Mikel Arteta think the title race starts?

Arsenal have been widely tipped to win the Premier League title this season, with their excellent start making them the team to beat. The Gunners’ consistency, quality, and collective understanding have impressed supporters and analysts alike, positioning them as early favourites in what promises to be a challenging campaign.

Arteta on When the Title Race Begins

Arsenal’s strong form has led some to believe that the title race may already be decided, particularly as their main rivals continue to struggle. However, with nearly 30 matches still to play in the league, others insist that the season is only just beginning. At present, Sunderland, Bournemouth, and Tottenham occupy top-four positions, further illustrating how unpredictable the Premier League can be in its early stages.

Mikel Arteta, however, remains focused and pragmatic in his approach. As reported by Arsenal Media, when asked when he believes the title race truly begins, he said, “For me, it’s the first day of pre-season. Trying to prepare the team and individuals in the best possible way and go game by game because it’s going to be so long.”

His comments reflect a clear philosophy built on preparation, consistency, and discipline. For Arteta, success in the Premier League is not achieved through short bursts of form but through sustained excellence from the very start of the season.

A Long and Demanding Campaign Ahead

Arsenal’s focus now is to maintain their momentum and approach each fixture with the same intensity and professionalism. The manager’s insistence on taking the season one game at a time highlights his awareness of the challenges ahead. The Premier League is renowned for its unpredictability, and Arteta understands that maintaining concentration and avoiding complacency will be crucial.

The Gunners have displayed a strong sense of unity and tactical maturity, yet Arteta knows that tougher tests lie ahead. Injuries, fixture congestion, and form fluctuations can all influence the course of a season. By keeping his players grounded and fully engaged, he aims to ensure that Arsenal continue to perform at the highest level throughout.

