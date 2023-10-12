When everyone is fit who would you choose as Arsenal’s strongest Starting XI?

What’s Arteta’s best starting XI

After starting off the season so well, I wanted to take a moment to think about who Arteta’s top starting XI is. We’ve obviously had a few niggling injuries and Arteta probably hasn’t been able to play what he thinks is his strongest side yet, but taking away the injures and everything, here’s mine.

In goal David Raya just tops it over Aaron Ramsdale, although Ramsdale is a great keeper and did a lot to get us to where we are today, I just think Raya brings something different to the role. In the first few games of the season he looked really confident and calm at the back, but with a lot of talk around him and Ramsdale, I think it’s added a bit of pressure to his shoulders, but he has been really impressive so far in the red and white and has already come up against some tough competition, with consistent minutes and starts, I think Raya could end up being one of the world top goalkeepers.

In defence I’d always stick with a back four, Timber, Gabriel, Saliba and White. I know Timber is injured but when he recovers, I think he comes straight back into the team. Gabriel and Saliba have formed what looks to be an unbreakable partnership, so I don’t think he walks straight back into LCB but when he’s fit, I think he must be playing in some capacity and having played at LB previously for Ajax and the Netherlands, I’d expect him to be just fine there. White has really made that RB position his own and working well with Saliba, he looks to be the strongest player for the RB role.

In midfield I’d have to go for Rice, Partey and Odegaard. Although I’ve been very impressed with how Havertz has settled in, I think Partey just edges it past him, but it all does really depend of the opposition. If we need to defend more Partey and Rice in a pivot would work remarkably and I just think Partey gives us a bit more security. With Rice he’s been incredible since he’s arrived and I’d personally play him every single game I possibly could, he brings so much to the system and is such a dynamic player, Arsenal is just such a better team with him. And Odegaard of course, he creates so much a brings a look of fluidity to our midfield, arguably one of our best players and a true leader on the pitch.

In attack I’d go with Martinelli, Jesus and Saka. Martinelli bring so much pace down the left wing and same with Saka on the right, they both help spread play and open the game for more chances on goal. Both young and extremely talented wingers, arguably two of the best in the League. And Jesus goes front and centre for me, I feel like it’s always been his best position and where he’s most dangerous for opponents.

Raya

Timber. Gabriel. Saliba. White

Partey. Rice. Odegaard

Martinelli. Jesus. Saka

What’s your thoughts Gooners? What’s your top starting 11?

Daisy Mae

——————————————-

CALLING ALL ARSENAL FANS! Anyone who would like to contribute an Article or Video opinion piece on JustArsenal, please contact us through this link…