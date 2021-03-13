“When he came I said it was the wrong signing,” Keown insists Arsenal made a mistake

Martin Keown insists that Arsenal was wrong to sign David Luiz and he expects the Brazilian to depart the club at the end of the season.

Luiz has been at Arsenal for the last two seasons and the Gunners surprised some of their fans by offering him a new deal in the summer.

The error-prone Brazilian didn’t have the best of first seasons at the Emirates, but he remains a key part of the team.

There is something that Mikel Arteta sees in him that most fans don’t and that explains why the Spaniard still fields him regularly.

Keown, however, never supported the idea of signing Luiz and has always said he was the wrong player to join the club.

He says recently that he always felt the club was moving in the wrong direction by signing the 33-year-old in the first place.

Keown adds that he expects them to replace him with someone else at the end of this season.

“When he came I said it was the wrong signing,” Keown said via Teamtalk.

“I didn’t wait for six months or a year, I just felt it wasn’t the direction I would have gone in.

“I was looking at it from a defensive point of view, as what I’m looking for as a priority for a top defender in a one-v-one situation.

“David Luiz has surprised me with how well he has done but he needs to be in a back-five. He plays his best football in a five and at the moment we are playing in a four. So there is always that vulnerability.

“For that reason I would like to go in a different direction. We will see what happens in the summer, but they should be looking at strengthening. They have got to be.”