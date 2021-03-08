“When I speak about it, it’s a utopia” Henry opens up on his Arsenal dream

Thierry Henry has reiterated his desire to return to Arsenal one day even if it means being their kit man or cutting grass.

The Frenchman is their record scorer and he is an idol to most of the club’s fans.

In 8 seasons at Highbury, then the Emirates, he scored 226 goals before moving to Barcelona in 2007.

He remains the best player in the club’s history for some of their fans and has now embarked on a managerial journey.

The Gunners are currently being managed by a former player, Mikel Arteta, and Henry dreams of being in that position.

He spoke to FourFourTwo recently and he claimed that just like most Arsenal fans, he would jump at the chance of taking any position at the club.

Being a manager, he would love to be at the helm. However, he doesn’t mind if they give him the position of the kit man as long as it takes him back to his beloved team.

Henry said: “Listen, if you ask an Arsenal fan if they’d like to coach Arsenal one day, they’ll say yes.

“If you ask an Arsenal fan if they’d like to score a goal for Arsenal, they’ll say yes. When I speak about it, it’s a utopia.

“People get carried away whenever I say that it’s my club, but I have it in my blood – I’m an Arsenal fan.

“Arsenal is part of me and always will be – half of my heart belongs to Arsenal, and the other half to my family.

“The understanding I have with Arsenal fans is something I cannot describe – it’s something I’m always going to miss.

“So if you’re asking me if one day I’d like to coach Arsenal, then yes.

“If you ask if one day I’d like to be Arsenal’s kit man, then yes. I

“f you ask if one day I’d like to cut the grass at the Emirates Stadium, then yes.”