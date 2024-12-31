“When is that going to come” Ex-Gunner urges Martinelli to improve as Saka has done

Emmanuel Petit has expressed frustration with Gabriel Martinelli’s development at Arsenal, particularly in comparison to Bukayo Saka. Both players burst onto the scene around the same time, showing great promise, and fans were excited about their potential. However, while Saka has continued to grow and establish himself as one of the best players in the Premier League, Martinelli’s progress this season has left much to be desired.

Martinelli enjoyed a productive campaign last year, playing an important role in Arsenal’s near-title-winning season. However, in the current season, his form has been inconsistent, and he has struggled to live up to the expectations set for him. After Saka’s injury, Martinelli was moved to the right wing, a position that has not seen him perform at his best. This shift has only added to the concerns about his development.

Petit, who was once an Arsenal star himself, has voiced his disappointment with Martinelli’s lack of progression. He pointed to the contrast between Martinelli and Saka’s journeys, with the latter continuing to improve year after year. As quoted by Caught Offside, Petit shared his frustration: “I’ve been waiting for some players to reach a level, and I’m quite frustrated, to be honest, actually. I’m still waiting for them to reach the next level. I’m thinking about Gabriel Martinelli, for example. I’m not happy with Martinelli. He had a good game against Crystal Palace a few days ago, but that’s not enough. When you look at his journey, and how he started in the first team, around the same time as Saka… when you look at how Saka has improved, year after year, and has become one of the best players in the Premier League, I’m thinking ‘when is that going to come from Martinelli?’”

While it is clear that Martinelli has not yet reached the heights that many hoped for, there is still time for him to develop and improve. His potential remains undeniable, and with the right guidance and consistency, he can still become a key figure for Arsenal in the future. However, the pressure is mounting for the Brazilian to show the next level of his game, especially when compared to the stellar rise of Saka.